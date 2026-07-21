13 MOST BEAUTIFUL...SONGS FOR ANDY WARHOL'S SCREEN TESTS to Make Regional Premiere at Bob Dylan Center

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The Bob Dylan Center will present the regional premiere of “13 Most Beautiful…Songs for Andy Warhol's Screen Tests,” a rare multimedia performance by Dean & Britta of acclaimed indie rock band Luna, on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the John H. Williams Theatre inside the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Originally commissioned in 2008 by The Andy Warhol Museum and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, “13 Most Beautiful…Songs for Andy Warhol's Screen Tests” has been presented only occasionally around the world. Part concert, part film screening and part immersive journey into New York City's 1960s art scene, the production pairs 13 of Andy Warhol's iconic “Screen Test” films with a live score performed by Dean & Britta and their band.

Presented in conjunction with the Bob Dylan Center's exhibition “Thin Wild Mercury: Dylan 1966,” the performance complements the immersive exhibition's exploration of Dylan's transformative 1966 world tour and the vibrant artistic community that surrounded him during one of the most exciting periods of his career.

Created between 1964 and 1968, Warhol's “Screen Tests” transformed simple close-up portraits into mesmerizing cinematic studies of artists, musicians and cultural figures. Among the nearly 500 silent films Warhol created are portraits of Dylan, Salvador Dalí, Allen Ginsberg, Dennis Hopper, Nico, Lou Reed, Edie Sedgwick, Susan Sontag and Ingrid Superstar, capturing many of the creative figures who shaped the cultural landscape of the era.

Dean & Britta will perform a live soundtrack of original songs including "Knives from Bavaria" and "Herringbone Tweed," alongside a haunting interpretation of Dylan's "I'll Keep It with Mine." Together, music and films create an atmospheric performance that blurs the boundaries between cinema, concert and visual art.

Bob Dylan Center members receive advance access and discounted admission. Members may purchase tickets beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:30 a.m. CT on Friday, July 24. Support and sponsorship opportunities — with benefits including premium seating — are now available; reach out to support@bobdylancenter.com for details.

More information is available at bobdylancenter.com.

About Bob Dylan Center

The Bob Dylan Center, located at 116 E. Reconciliation Way in Tulsa, Oklahoma, inspires and celebrates fearless creativity by exploring the music and artistry of the Nobel Prize–winning singer-songwriter as a catalyst for personal expression and cultural change. As the primary public venue for the Bob Dylan Archive collection, the center curates and exhibits a priceless collection of more than 100,000 items spanning Dylan's career, including handwritten manuscripts, notebooks and correspondence; films, videos, photographs and artwork; memorabilia and ephemera; personal documents and effects; unreleased studio and concert recordings; musical instruments and many other elements. The center presents a full roster of public programs including concerts, film screenings and author talks. Since opening in May 2022, the Bob Dylan Center has welcomed visitors from all 50 states and more than 60 countries. The center has garnered numerous design awards and accolades from publications including the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Variety, Uncut and Mojo.

About Dean & Britta

Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips—beloved as members of the iconic indie rock band Luna, as a recording and performing duo, and as solo artists—have released 20 some albums in their various incarnations and have composed music for films including “The Squid and the Whale,” “Mistress America” and “Irma Vep.” Magnet magazine describes Dean & Britta as the “most effortless mod couple, a duo whose sleek, icily romantic pop can serve as both sophisticated art-gallery soundtrack and lovey-dovey fireplace music.”

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