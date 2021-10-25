Oklahoma City Community College welcomes Cirque Mechanics - Birdhouse Factory to its Visual and Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at tickets.occc.edu or by calling 405-682-7579 and range in price from $17 to $57.

"We're excited to host this unique Cirque experience with all the excitement and athleticism of a circus on an artistic set inspired by the industrial murals of Mexican-born artist, Diego Rivera," said OCCC's Lemuel Bardeguez, who oversees the college's Cultural Programs division, which includes the VPAC.

Cirque Mechanics - Birdhouse Factory is set in a 1930's widget factory, telling the story of a group of manufacturing workers who halt their assembly line duties to help a feathered friend. The slapstick humor in the show is inspired by Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times and the contraptions used for circus-style stunt work are inspired by Rube Goldberg's cartoons.

"In our diverse season, this is a great show for art enthusiasts, circus lovers and the whole family," said Bardeguez.

For specific performance details and updates visit occc.edu/pas. To purchase tickets, tickets.occc.edu.