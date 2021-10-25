Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Presented by Oklahoma City Community College, the E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation and the Ad Astra Foundation.

Oct. 25, 2021  

Oklahoma City Community College welcomes Cirque Mechanics - Birdhouse Factory to its Visual and Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at tickets.occc.edu or by calling 405-682-7579 and range in price from $17 to $57.

"We're excited to host this unique Cirque experience with all the excitement and athleticism of a circus on an artistic set inspired by the industrial murals of Mexican-born artist, Diego Rivera," said OCCC's Lemuel Bardeguez, who oversees the college's Cultural Programs division, which includes the VPAC.

Cirque Mechanics - Birdhouse Factory is set in a 1930's widget factory, telling the story of a group of manufacturing workers who halt their assembly line duties to help a feathered friend. The slapstick humor in the show is inspired by Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times and the contraptions used for circus-style stunt work are inspired by Rube Goldberg's cartoons.

"In our diverse season, this is a great show for art enthusiasts, circus lovers and the whole family," said Bardeguez.

For specific performance details and updates visit occc.edu/pas. To purchase tickets, tickets.occc.edu.

