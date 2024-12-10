JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Comes to the Lyric Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is coming to the Lyric Theatre in Oklahoma in 2025. Performances run June 17-22, 2025.

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, returns to Lyric’s season for the first time in 15 years! This colorful retelling of the story of Joseph and his unique ability to interpret dreams is a humorous retelling of the Biblical story, his 11 brothers, his father Jacob, and the coat of many colors.

Follow Joseph’s journey from bondage to becoming Pharaoh’s right-hand man to his ultimate reunion with his family. This delightful and pop musical mashup embracing country-western, calypso, and Elvis-style rock is a family-friendly, high-energy experience that will have you singing long after the show ends!

