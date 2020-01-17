BWW PREVIEW: 2020 Summer Stages Regional Theatre Opportunities

Click Here for More Articles on SUMMER STAGES

Jess here. Happy 2020! And just like that, we've turned the page to not only a new year, but to a new decade. Now begins an advanced semester of classes, spring audition prep and... Summer Stage Theatre season announcements!

Many theatrical companies begin their casting process in February, but there are a few who are getting a jump start and are offering casting calls later this month. The following is an extensive list of regional summer stock theatre season offerings for 2020, as well as audition dates and requirements. Some have yet to release their full summer schedules, but will very soon, so you can bookmark the links that interest you.

Most of these are AEA/ECC/EMC but there are a few that fall under the category of paid seasonal community theatre. Those that are AEA affiliates participate in the Equity Membership Candidate Program (EMC) which allows approved summer production work to count towards becoming an Equity member (a minimum of 25 weeks is required). For more information go to: https://actorsequity.org/

Several of these theatres are also part of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT). Many LORT Theatres are not-for-profit, and are responsible for providing a large number of Equity contracts across the United States. To learn more go to: http://lort.org/

Finally, another necessary distinction that may be helpful to know is the difference between EPA vs. ECC auditions/calls. An Equity Principal Audition (EPA) is for lead roles and an Equity Chorus Call (ECC) is for ensemble positions. Depending on the particular production, non-union actors can sometimes audition if time permits.

MIDWEST :

OZARK ACTORS THEATRE (Rolla, MO)

https://www.ozarkactorstheatre.org/auditions

Summer show performance schedule:

MATILDA: June 18 - 28

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE: July 9 - 19

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: July 30 - August 9

a??AUDITION INFORMATION:

February 1 - 2, 11 AM - 6 PM

Ozark Actors Theatre, 701 Cedar St. Rolla, MO

Callbacks: Feb 1st & 2nd 7pm - 9pm

If you cannot make it to the live auditions, video auditions are acceptable. Submit a song or monologues, and fill out the online registration form.

To be considered for Matilda & Always Patsy Cline:

Prepare 32 bars of a song and bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.

If you would like to be considered for Matilda or Miss Honey please learn the songs in the audition materials as well.

Familiarize yourself with the Audition Materials for characters you wish to play as we may call upon you to read sides for callbacks.

To be considered for Peter And The Starcatcher:

Please prepare a monologue or scene from the online packet.a??

THE MUNY (St Louis, MO)

https://muny.org/auditions/

Summer show performance schedule:

CHICAGO: June 15 - 21

MARY POPPINS: June 24 - July 2

SWEENEY TODD: July 6 - 12

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: July 14 - 20

THE SOUND OF MUSIC: July 23 - 29

ON YOUR FEET: Aug 1 - 7

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS: Aug 10 - 16

AUDITION INFORMATION:

EPAS - CHICAGO* **

Thursday, Jan. 9: 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM CST

Friday, Jan. 10: 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM CST

ST. LOUIS RESIDENT NON-EQUITY OPEN CALL

Monday, Jan. 27: 3 PM - 5 PM

ST. LOUIS RESIDENT EQUITY AUDITION

Wednesday, Jan. 29: 2 PM - 5 PM

EQUITY CHORUS CALL SINGERS - ST. LOUIS**

Saturday, Feb. 1: 1:30 PM - 6 PM CST

Callbacks: Sunday, Feb. 2

DANCER OPEN CALL - ST. LOUIS**

Saturday, Feb. 1: 9 AM Women/10:30 AM Men

Callbacks: Sunday, Feb. 2

MUNY TEENS AUDITION

Open Call for Teens currently in Grades 9-10

Tuesday, Feb. 18: 4:30 PM - 8 PM

Open Call for Teens currently in Grades 11-12

Wednesday, Feb. 19: 4:30 PM - 8 PM

Callbacks: Thursday, Feb. 20: 4:30 PM - 8 PM

MUNY KIDS AUDITION

Saturday, Feb. 8: 8:30 AM - 6 PM

Callbacks: Sunday, Feb. 9: TBD

MUSIC THEATRE WICHITA (Wichita, KS)

http://www.musictheatreofwichita.org/opportunities/audition_information/general_information

Summer show performance schedule:

GREASE: June 10 - 14

WIZARD OF OZ: June 24 - 28

SOMETHING ROTTEN!: July 8 - 12

TWELFTH NIGHT: July 22 - 26

KINKY BOOTS: August 5 - 9

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Auditions for the 2020 season will be held in February and March. Dance call times will be listed. All auditionees must attend one dance call of their choice AND schedule a singing audition. Singing auditions are scheduled by filling out the audition request form. Those interested in auditioning are advised to apply quickly - several cities typically fill up by mid-January. Click here to fill out an application.

February 26 - 27: (Ann Arbor)

February 29 - March 1: (Chicago) - As of 1/9/2020, auditions applications for Chicago are closed. Ballet Chicago: 17 N State Street, 19th Floor

a??March 7 - 8: (Wichita) Century II Performing Arts Center - 225 W Douglas, Rm. 102

March 13 - 14: (Oklahoma City) As of 1/9/2020, auditions applications for Oklahoma City are closed.

Ann Lacy School of Dance & Entertainment - 2501 N Blackwelder Street

*Please note there will be no callbacks on Sunday March 15

March 16 - 21: (New York City)

Open Jar Studios - 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor

*March 16: EPA day; March 21: collegiate resident company auditions; all other auditions are by agent appointment only.

For all non-Equity performers, filling out an audition application is the first step to acquiring an audition time. Auditions fill up very quickly. We encourage you to wait to purchase an airline ticket until you have confirmation of an audition time with us. Unfortunately we will not have time to see everyone who submits.

CRANE RIVER THEATER (Kearney, NE)

http://cranerivertheater.org/auditions/

Summer show performance schedule:

GOD OF CARNAGE: June 4 - 7 (rehearsals begin May 18)

CINDERELLA: June 19 - July 3 (rehearsals begin May 18)

MAMMA MIA: July 24 - August 9 (rehearsals begin June 1)

A CHRISTMAS STORY: December 17 - 20 (rehearsals begin in December, with some rehearsals beginning in November)

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Monday, Feb 17: 6:00-9:00 PM Crane River Theater Office, 12 East 22nd St., Kearney

Tuesday, Feb 18: 6:00-9:00 PM Crane River Theater Office, 12 East 22nd St., Kearney

Through local, regional and national auditions, Crane River Theater has cast professional artists from across the country, representing thirty states, to live and work for months at a time here in Central Nebraska. Based on the success of the last ten summers, board members will once again recruit actors, designers and directors at audition festivals in five major cities as well host our own local auditions in Kearney for the 2020 season. Audition sites include the Asolo Conservatory Auditions in Sarasota, Fla., American College Theater Festival in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United Professional Theater Auditions in Memphis, Tenn., Local Auditions in Kearney, Midwest Theater Auditions in St. Louis, Mo., and the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. During these auditions, more than 5,000 regional professionals will be exposed to the idea of Central Nebraska as an area arts center.

NORTH:

LEAVENWORTH SUMMER THEATER (Leavenworth, Washington)

https://www.leavenworthsummertheater.org/summer-information/

Summer show performance schedule:

THE SOUND OF MUSIC: July 3 - August 30 (20 performances at the Ski Hill Amphitheater)

THE MUSIC MAN: July 15 - August 29 (12 performances at Hatchery Park)

THE SECRET GARDEN: July 28 - August 27 (7 performances at the Ski Hill Amphitheater)

*REHEARSALS begin June 6 and 7: SOM Weekend in Leavenworth, mandatory for Sound of Music kids (including Liesl), Maria, & Captain. Captain & Maria also rehearse on Friday evening, June 5.

June 10: All rehearsals begin.

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Leavenworth Summer Theater is excited to announce our auditions for the 2020 Summer Season. Auditions will be held March 25 - 28 in Leavenworth, will callbacks happening on March 29. Please read through the web pages below for more information.

Adult Audition Information: Find information on roles in all three shows, how to set up an audition, etc.

Children's Audition Information: Find information on the auditions for the roles of the von Trapp children in The Sound of Music; Winthrop, Amaryllis, and the kids of River City in The Music Man; and Mary Lennox and Colin Craven in The Secret Garden.

General Summer Company Information: Find scheduling information for the summer, as well as information about stipends, housing, etc.

Video Audition Information: Find information and the process for submitting a video audition.

One Stop Shop: Instead of perusing our website, download our .pdf audition letter with all the information you'll need.

Musicians interested in orchestra positions should contact the Music Director at 509.548.7324 at any time during the year.

Stipends - All actors are paid per show. Stipends are for those 18 and over as of June 1, 2020. Base stipends are $650 for The Secret Garden, $800 for The Music Man, and $1000 for The Sound of Music. These stipends are for the entire run of the show, not per performance. Actors under the age of 18 will receive a travel allowance between $150 and $300, depending on the show, to offset the cost of being involved in the production.

Additional assistance for housing or transportation costs may be available to help out-of-area actors and musicians who would not otherwise be able to participate. Please talk to the Executive Director at auditions for more information

BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY (Tigard, OR)

https://www.broadwayrose.org/auditions

Summer show performance schedule:

CRAZY FOR YOU: July 2 - 26

THE WEDDING SINGER: August 6 - 23

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Auditions will be held at Broadway Rose's New Stage, 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard, OR

February 2 - 5 by appointment only.

*Callbacks are by invitation only on the following dates:

The Wedding Singer: February 10 - 12

Crazy For You: February 16 - 18

18 years old or older only, please.

Please prepare 32 bars. (Bring an alternate song in case you are asked to sing something else.) Bring sheet music in your own key (music will not be transposed). An accompanist will be provided. Be prepared to sing a second song if requested. No taped or a cappella music.

A comedic monologue is recommended but not required.

Please bring a current non-returnable photo and resume.

Please bring your calendar to list your conflicts.

Please arrive at least 10 minutes earlier than your audition time to complete an audition form.

Artists auditioning for female roles are asked to wear a skirt or dress and heels or flats.

WEST:

ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE (Grand Lake, CO)

https://www.rockymountainrep.com/

Summer show performance schedule:

KINKY BOOTS: opens June 12

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT: opens June 19

THE MUSIC MAN: opens July 3

AUDITION INFORMATION:

DENVER

Thursday, Jan 30: (1:30 pm - 9pm) AEA & non-Equity auditions, and Children's auditions

Friday, Jan 31: (1:30 pm - 5pm) AEA, non-Equity auditions

Saturday, February 1: (noon - 5pm) AEA & non-Equity auditions, and Children's auditions

Auditions for Adults and Children

Registration for Denver auditions is now open. These auditions are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please, no walk-ins.

Adults, please send resume and photo, plus date/time preference, to: DenverAuditions@RockyMountainRep.com

Children, please send resume and photo, plus date/time preference, to: KidsAuditions@RockyMountainRep.com

All audition information, plus appointment time will be sent to you by return email.

UPTA (Unified Professional Theatre Auditions)- MEMPHIS, TN February 7, 8, & 9, 2020

Registration for UPTA will be through UPTA. Please note: RMRT will not be in attendance for the Monday auditions.

CHICAGO

February 14, 15, 16, 2020 (non-Equity auditions)

Tuesday, Feb 18 (AEA auditions)

Adults only. No children's auditions in Chicago.

Registration for Chicago auditions will be through RMRT. Information and instructions will be posted here at a later date.

NEW YORK

February 24, 25, & 26, 2020

Adults only. No children's auditions in New York.

Registration for New York auditions will be through RMRT. Information and instructions will be posted here at a later date.

GRAND LAKE, COLORADO

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Guest Artist Adults and Children.

For non-professional, non-repertory company positions. Ensemble or Chorus roles for adults or adult-looking high-school students.

Also, auditions for children's roles and ensemble.

Registration for Grand Lake auditions will be through RMRT. Information and instructions will be posted here at a later date.

THEATRE ASPEN: (Aspen, CO)

https://theatreaspen.org/

Summer show performance schedule:

CHICAGO: June 23 - July 11

ROCK OF AGES: July 15 - 30

SUNSHINE BOYS: August 4 -15

AUDITION INFORMATION:

LOCAL AUDITIONS - Arvada, CO

DATE: Friday, January 17, 2020

LOCATION: The Arvada Center 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. Studio 22, Arvada CO 80003 Studio 22

TIME: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

LOCAL AUDITIONS - Aspen, CO

DATE: Sunday, February 23, 2020

LOCATION: The Redbrick Center for the Arts, 110 East Hallam St, Aspen CO 81611

TIME: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

NYC EPAs

DATE: Tuesday, January 21, 2020

LOCATION: AEA NY Audition Center, 145 W. 46th St, 16th Fl, New York, NY 10036

TIME: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM

* While in-person auditions are always preferred, if you are unable to attend we do accept video submissions.

TUACAHN AMPHITHEATRE (Ivins, Utah)

https://auditions.tuacahn.org/schedule

Summer show performance schedule:

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: May 24 - Oct 25

ANNIE: May 31 - Oct 24

COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO: July 19 - Oct 26

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER: July 5 - August 10

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Jan 7-8: Las Vegas

Jan 9: Ivins, Utah (children's call on Jan 29)

Jan 13, 14, 16: Los Angeles

Jan 23: Salt Lake City

Jan 24 - 25: Provo, Utah

Feb 1, 3, 4: New York, New York

Prepare 16 bars from a song in the style of the shows & have a second, contrasting song if requested. Selections from the shows permitted. Bring sheet music in the correct key; an accompanist will be provided, but will not transpose. No tapes or CDs.

Potential ensemble should attend a dance call. Actors invited to callbacks will be provided with sides to read. Performers of all ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to attend. Men and women bring character, jazz, tap shoes and attire appropriate for dancing and movement.



Go to auditions.tuacahn.org to register. Please upload a current picture and resume to your profile before arriving for your audition. Please login to your profile to select the city in which you will audition

*Rehearsals begin April 8, 2020

Six-month contracts, April 8 - October 24, are available for the amphitheatre productions. Because Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Annie, and The Count of Monte Cristo play in repertory, actors will be cast in all productions.

First rehearsal for Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Annie is April 8 in Ivins, Utah (120 Miles Northeast of Las Vegas).

First rehearsal for The Count of Monte Cristo is June 18.

All roles are available. All roles are understudied.

Actors can earn EMC points with Actor's Equity Association.

During our season, cast members will receive a private audition with a major entertainment company.

PACIFIC CONSERVATORY THEATRE (Santa Maria, CA)

http://www.pcpa.org/

Summer show performance schedule:

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: June 25 - July 3 & July 10 - August 2

SOMETHING ROTTEN: July 23 - August 1 & August 7 - September 6

AUDITON INFORMATION:

PCPA: Saturday, January 25

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

900 E. Stowell Road

Santa Maria, CA 93454

CBC Building (behind old Costco) Free Parking

To make an appointment at PCPA, please follow this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B44ADAF2BAAFB6-pcpa7

PCPA: Sunday, January 26

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

900 E. Stowell Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93454

CBC Building (behind old Costco) Free Parking

To make an appointment at PCPA, please follow this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B44ADAF2BAAFB6-pcpa8



CSU Fullerton: Thursday, January 30

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Hallberg Theatre

Clayes Performing Arts Center (school in session - allow ample time to secure parking)

California State University Fullerton

800 N State College Blvd

We suggest you park in either the Nutwood or St. College garages - there is a fee on weekdays

To make an appointment at CSU Fullerton, please follow this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B44ADAF2BAAFB6-pcpa1



UC Irvine: Thursday, January 30

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Studio 4 (on Mesa Dr.) in the Theater complex

Go to www.uci.edu for campus maps

There is a fee to park on campus.

To make an appointment at UC Irvine, please follow this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B44ADAF2BAAFB6-pcpa2



San Diego: Friday, January 31

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Grossmont College

Building 26 rm. 220

8800 Grossmont College Dr.

El Cajon, CA 92020

Park in lot 1A

To make an appointment in San Diego, please follow this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B44ADAF2BAAFB6-pcpa5



Los Angeles open call: Saturday, February 1

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Madelyn Clark Studios

10852 Burbank Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

To make an appointment in L.A., please follow this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B44ADAF2BAAFB6-pcpa3



Actors auditioning for the Summer Company:

32-ish bars of a song.

An accompanist will be provided.

8 x 10 photograph (headshot).

Resume detailing performance experience, education/training, and special skills.

We do accept video auditions. Please email a link to audition@pcpa.org. YouTube on the unlisted setting or Vimeo works best. It is best if we receive your video by February 5.

3D THEATRICALS (Cerritos, CA)

https://www.3dtheatricals.org/auditions/

Summer show performance schedule:

DISNEY'S NEWSIES: May 1 - 17

THE KING AND I: Aug 7 - 23

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Auditions for NEWSIES will be in February at 125 N Knollwood Circle, Anaheim, CA

THE KING AND I auditions will be announced soon. Please check the website for more info TBA

BROADWAY SACRAMENTO/MUSIC CIRCUS (Sacramento, CA)

https://www.broadwaysacramento.com/

Summer show performance schedule:

KINKY BOOTS: June 9 - 14

CAROUSEL: June 23 - 28

KISS ME, KATE: July 7 - 12

ANNIE: July 21 - 26

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT: August 4 - 9

THE COLOR PURPLE: August 18 - 23

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Actors' Equity Association AUDITIONS

Members of Actors' Equity and EMCs should refer to the casting call notice posted online at www.ActorsEquity.org for information regarding union auditions held in Sacramento on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Broadway At Music Circus theatre (1419 H Street, Sacramento).

Please phone Casting Coordinator Joel Virgen to reserve an advance appointment time - (916) 446-5880 x 117.

LOS ANGELES EQUITY AUDITIONS

LA EPA - Jan 14, 2020

LA Female Dancers - Jan 15, 2020

LA ECC Singers - Jan 16, 2020

LA Male Dancers - Jan 15, 2020

NEW YORK EQUITY AUDITIONS

NYC EPA - Jan 22, 2020

NYC EPA - Jan 23, 2020

Female Singers - Jan 24, 2020

Male Singers - Jan 24, 2020

Female Dancers - Jan 28, 2020

Male Dancers - Jan 29, 2020

LOCAL AUDITIONS

Broadway At Music Circus is seeking local adult and child actors and singers for their 2020 summer season, including members of Actors' Equity Association, EMCs, and non-union performers.

Sacramento EPA - Jan 11, 2020

To receive Broadway At Music Circus local casting notices and audition schedules, please sign up for e-mail updates on the home page of our website - www.BroadwaySacramento.com - and be sure to click on the "auditions" checkbox.

NON-UNION, LOCAL ADULT ACTORS

Non-union, local adult singers and actors interested in any of the season's six productions will be auditioned by appointment only and should submit a headshot and resume for appointment consideration. Auditions will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Broadway At Music Circus theatre (1419 H Street, Sacramento). Headshots and resumes may be mailed or dropped off (9:30 AM-5 PM, Monday through Friday) and should be addressed as follows:



Attn: Local Adult Auditions

Broadway At Music Circus

1510 J Street, Suite 200

Sacramento, CA 95814

Headshots and resumes must be received no later than Friday, January 3, 2020.

Please make sure that your resume includes a working phone number and email address.

Per union regulations, applicants must be a local resident within 50 miles of the theatre.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Those selected for an audition will be contacted with an appointment time for the afternoon of February 27 and given instructions for audition preparation.

Video submissions will not be accepted in lieu of an audition.

SOUTH:

SUMMER LYRIC THEATRE (New Orleans, LA)

http://summerlyric.tulane.edu/

Summer show performance schedule:

FOLLIES IN CONCERT: May 30 & 31

LEGALLY BLONDE: June 18-21

EVITA: July 9-12

ONCE: July 30-August 2

AUDITION INFORMATION

Auditions for all four productions will be held on the Tulane University campus Friday, February 7th - Sunday, February 9th.

In addition, there will be auditions specifically for ONCE - This audition is for Actor/Instrumentalists only

Saturday, February 1

3:00 - 5:30 PM: ONCE Actor/Instrumentalists Only Sign Up Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0A4DAFAE28A1FF2-summer4

Friday, February 7

4:00 - 6:30 PM: AEA & EMC Auditions Sign Up Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0A4DAFAE28A1FF2-summer3

7:00 - 9:00 PM: LEGALLY BLONDE DANCER CALL*

*Experienced dancers only! Age Range: 18 - 25 - We have to believe you can pass for a college student a/o young adult.

Saturday, February 8

8:00 AM: Registration Opens

9:00 - 10:15 AM: Movement Call

This is for Beginner to Intermediate Dancers - aka "Movers". If you want to be considered for any of the shows, you at least have to come to this call.

9:30 - 11:00 AM: Youth Auditions (Ages 8-14) for EVITA Sign Up Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0A4DAFAE28A1FF2-summer1

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Specialty Dancer Call

We are looking for dancers with the following dance style experience:

Tango and Latin (EVITA) and Tap (FOLLIES). We will also see advanced dancers who could not make it to the Friday night LEGALLY BLONDE dance call.

1:00 - 6:00 PM: GENERAL VOCAL AUDITIONS - Adults Only (Age 15 & Up) Sign Up Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0A4DAFAE28A1FF2-summer2

Sunday, February 9 CALL BACKS - By Invitation Only

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM: LEGALLY BLONDE

2:30 - 4:30 PM: FOLLIES

6:00 - 9:00 PM: EVITA

Monday, February 10

CALL BACKS - By Invitation Only

6:00 - 9:00 PM: ONCE

LYRIC THEATRE OF OKLAHOMA (Oklahoma City, OK)

http://lyrictheatreokc.com/auditions/

Summer production show schedule:

MATILDA: June 23-28

GREASE: July 7-12

KINKY BOOTS: July 21-26

AUDITION INFORMATION:

February 2 - Young Performers and Apprentices

February 16 - Out-of-Town Singers and Open Dance Call

February 26 - 28th - Singers

February 29 - Out-of-Town Singers and Invited Dance Call

Call backs March 1

Auditions will be held at the Lyric Theatre and Thelma Gaylord Academy Building: 1801 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma works with Actors' Equity Association under the University/Resident Theatres Association (URTA) contract. Union performers work alongside our resident non-union company members, who may choose to participate in the EMC (Equity Membership Candidate) program.

SUMMER STOCK AUSTIN (Austin, TX)

http://www.summerstockaustin.org/

NOW ACCEPTING 2020 SEASON APPLICATIONS

*MARCH 19TH & 20TH AUDITION SLOTS NOW OPEN

*Summer Stock Austin is a program for students in their freshman year of high school through the summer after their senior year of college, or age equivalent.

Tuition free for high school members.

Stipends pay our college company members.

Stellar mentorship/apprenticeship program.

Rehearsals, Tech, and Performances run June 27 - August 8, 2020 (these dates are subject to change).

All applicants must be available between 9:00 AM through 10:00 PM for the entirety of the season.

2020 SHOWS IN CONSIDERATION INCLUDE:

CLASSICAL: Hello, Dolly!, South Pacific, Crazy for You, Bye Bye Birdie

CONTEMPORARY: In the Heights, Newsies, Dreamgirls, Young Frankenstein

SOUTHEAST:

FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE (Hendersonville, NC)

https://flatrockplayhouse.org/

Summer show performance schedule:

A CHORUS LINE: June 12 - July 10

WEST SIDE STORY: July 17 - August 15

JUMPING JACK FLASH: August 20 - 22

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Flat Rock Playhouse will be holding Local AEA auditions for their 2020 season at Studio 52 on Monday, January 20 from 10 AM -5 PM. There will be an additional dance audition from 5 - 6 PM for those who wish to be considered for A Chorus Line and West Side Story.

We will be casting a diverse company. Qualified actors/singers of all ethnicities, genders, and backgrounds are encouraged to audition.

*Please prepare a monologue, and/or 16-32 bars of music in a style appropriate for the 2020 season. You should not exceed 2 minutes total.

Please bring a headshot and resume.

Please contact Casting@flatrockplayhouse.org to arrange a time. We will begin scheduling appointments after December 13. We are happy to see non-Equity performers as well. You may arrive at any time between 10 AM and 5 PM. We will get you in after AEA appointments are complete.

Audition location is 1855 Little River Rd. Flat Rock, NC. 28731/Blue Room

LEES-MCCRAE SUMMER THEATRE (Banner Elk, NC)

https://www.lmc.edu/community/summer-theatre/index.htm

Summer show performance schedule:

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: June 23 - 28

THE NORMAN ROCKWELL STORY: July 11 - 17

MATILDA THE MUSICAL: July 29 - August 4

AUDITION INFORMATION:

DROWSY CHAPERONE: Arrival Date: May 26, 2020 First Date of Rehearsal: May 27, 2020 Final Performance/Strike: June 28, 2020 Departure Date: June 29, 2020.

To submit, please e-mail a reel show casing your best acting, singing and if dancer, dancing, to Gabriel Vanover (vanoverg@lmc.edu). If interested in specific role, please indicate that in your submission.

NORMAN ROCKWELL STORY: Arrival Date: June 9, 2020 First Rehearsal Date: June 10, 2020 Final Performance/Strike: July 17, 2020 Departure Date: June 18, 2020.

To Submit: Please e-mail a video reel showing casing your best acting, singing and if a dancer, dance, to Dr. Janet Speer (speerj@lmc.edu).

MATILDA: Arrival Date: June 30, 2020 First Date of Rehearsal: July 1, 2020 Last Performance/Strike: August 4, 2020 Departure Date: August 5, 2020

To Submit: Please e-mail a video reel showing casing your best acting, singing and if a dancer, dance, to Dr. Janet Speer (speerj@lmc.edu).

LEXINGTON THEATRE COMPANY (Lexington, KY)

https://lexingtontheatrecompany.org/

Summer show performance schedule:

CHICAGO: July 9 -12

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID: July 30 - August 2

AUDITION INFORMATION:

January 16 - 19: New York, NY - A1 Conferences

February 6 - 8: Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City University

February 21 - 22: Lexington, KY - Town & Village (adults)

March 6 - 7: Lexington, KY - Town & Village (youth & teens)

March 13 - 14: Cincinnati, OH - Northern Kentucky University

Equity and Non-Equity Performers may be seen at any call on our tour. Please note that we have a limited number of Equity contracts available. Auditions are open to anyone. But, in order to receive an audition appointment (for ANY call), you must: 1. Submit the online registration form (on our website). 2. Email a headshot and resume to casting@lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

EAST:

SHENANDOAH THEATRE (Winchester, VA)

https://www.ssmtva.org/

Summer show performance schedule:

HELLO DOLLY: June 25 - July 5

SISTER ACT: July 9 - 19

CINDERELLA: July 23 - August 2

AUDITION INFORMATION:

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be at least 18 years of age (as of June 1, 2020)

Must have at least one year of college level theatre training or commensurate professional (paid) experience

APPLICATION PROCESS:

To be considered for a position in the SSMT 2020 company, please complete the form by March 1, 2020. This form asks for a link to a video audition, reel, or website.

Once all materials have been received and reviewed, you may be invited to audition, either in person or video video. Auditions will be held by appointment on the following dates (times subject to change):

SSMT will attend the A1 Auditions in NYC.

SSMT will visit the following schools January 26-30 : University of Michigan, Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, Otterbein University, and Baldwin Wallace University.

NYC principal call-back by invitation Thursday, February 13.

On-campus auditions by invitation: Saturday, February 15.

SSMT will attend the Southeastern Theatre Conference auditions Thursday, February 26 - Saturday, February 29 in Louisville, KY. If you are registered to audition at SETC, please ensure you have indicated your audition date/time/number on your online application.

THEATRE BY THE SEA (Wakefield RI)

http://www.theatrebythesea.com/auditions.html

Summer show performance schedule:

MAMMA MIA: May 27 - June 6

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: June 10 - 28

FUNNY GIRL: July 1 - 19

FOOTLOOSE: July 22 - August 15

KINKY BOOTS: August 19 - September 13

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Local Auditions

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Sunday, January 26, 2020



URI - Fine Arts Building

105 Upper College Rd

Kingston, RI 02881



EACH DAY

9am: Sign-in begins

10am - 3pm: Open Call

3pm - 6pm: Dance callbacks



Please prepare 16-32 bars of an up-tempo and ballad. Bring sheet music in correct key. An accompanist will be provided - acapella is not encouraged. You may sing from the show you are interested in.



Dance callbacks are each afternoon. If called back to dance, please bring appropriate shoes and attire, including tap shoes.



a??a??*** Please note: We are especially seeking mature, character actors for featured roles throughout our season ***



Beginning January 21, 2020, AEA actors may schedule appointments by calling 978-232-7200, Ext 7280.



We will not be scheduling appointments for non-union actors - you must attend the open call. Please email Matthew Chappell, Casting Director, with any questions: mchappell@nsmt.org



2020 NYC AUDITIONS

The Growing Studios - 344 W 38th St - 4th Floor - NY, NY 10018



Thursday, Feb 6 - EPA 10 AM - 6 PM

Friday, Feb 7 - ECC

9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Male Singers who dance

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM Female Singers who dance

2:30 PM - 4:30 PM Female Dancers who sing

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM Male Dancers who sing



Monday, Feb 10 - Appointments

10 AM - 1 PM Million Dollar Quartet

2 PM - 6 PM Funny Girl



Tuesday, Feb 11 - Appointments

10 AM - 1:30 PM Footloose

2:30 PM - 6 PM Kinky Boots



Wednesday, Feb 12 - OPEN CALL - NON-UNION FEMALE SINGERS AND DANCERS

10 AM - 6 PM (sign in begins at 7 AM)



Thursday, Feb 13 - OPEN CALL - NON-UNION MALE SINGERS AND DANCERS

10 AM - 6 PM (sign in begins at 7 AM)



Friday, Feb 14 - ENSEMBLE CALLBACKS 10 AM - 6 PM



Monday, Feb 17 - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CALLBACKS 10 AM - 1 PM



Tuesday, Feb 18 - FUNNY GIRL CALLBACKS 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Wednesday, Feb 19 - FOOTLOOSE CALLBACKS 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Thursday, Feb 20 - KINKY BOOTS CALLBACKS 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

NORTH SHORE MUSIC THEATRE (Beverly, MA)

https://www.nsmt.org/auditions.html

Summer show performance schedule:

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE: June 2 - 14

CINDERELLA: July 7 - 19



BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY: August 11 - 23



Local Auditions:

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE: February 29

CINDERELLA: March 28

Buddy Holly: April 11

Auditions will be held at NSMT Theatre Arts & Education Building (located behind the theater) - 62 Dunham Road, Beverly - Studio 1

NYC Auditions:

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE: March 9 - 12

CINDERELLA: March 30 - April 2

Buddy Holly: April 13 - 16



THE Cape Playhouse (Dennis, MA)

http://www.capeplayhouse.com

Summer show performance schedule:

PRIVATE LIVES: June 10 - 20

GOD OF CARNAGE: June 24 - July 3

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS: July 8 - 18

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE: July 22 - August 1

GREASE: August 5 - 15

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS: August 19 - 29

AUDITION INFORMATION:

NYC AUDITIONS

An American in Paris - Equity Chorus Call

Friday, January 17, 2020

Actors Equity Audition Center

165 W 46th Street, 16th Fl.

9:30 AM - Males Dancers who sing / 11:30 AM - Male singers

1:30 PM - Female Dancers who sing / 3:30 PM - Female Singers

Grease and Million Dollar Quartet - Equity Chorus Call

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Actors Equity Audition Center

165 W 46th Street, 16th Fl.

9:30 AM - Female dancers who sing / 12:00 PM - Male dancers who singers

2:30 PM - Male Singers / 4:00 PM - Female Singers

Equity Principal Auditions - 2020 MUSICALS

January 24 and 28, 2020

Actors Equity Audition Center

165 W 46th Street, 16th Fl

9:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Equity Principal Auditions - 2020 PLAYS

January 22, 2020

Actors Equity Audition Center

165 W 46th Street, 16th fl

9:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Local Auditions

Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 10 AM-6 PM

Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 10 AM -4 PM

Location: Carleton Hall

1006 Old Bass River Rd, Dennis, MA

Those wishing to audition at the LOCAL AUDITIONS ONLY should email auditions@capeplayhouse.com to schedule an appointment.

In the room:

Producing Artistic Director: Michael Rader

Resident Music Director: Garrett Taylor

Managing Director: Jen Sartanowicz

Please prepare a short comedic monologue, no longer than 2 minutes or a short song that shows off range and personality. Bring sheet music in the appropriate key; a pianist will be provided. Bring a picture/resume, stapled.

COMBINED AUDITIONS

The following is a list of professional auditions attended by numerous theaters and production companies. Registration is required and each has an associated fee. The panels generally open early (October-December) and are closed by January.

These are all closed for the 2020 season, but you can bookmark them for next year to get a head start.

MIDWEST THEATRE AUDITIONS (St Louis, MO)

http://www.webster.edu/fine-arts/midwest-theatre-auditions/

Auditions are February 21 - 23, 2020 at Webster University in the Loretto-Hilton Center130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, MO 63119

To apply for the MidWest Theatre Auditions, you must be nominated by a college professor or theatre professional. Pre-registration is required and there is a $50 application fee (due with submission of application, payable online by Visa or MasterCard. We do NOT accept any other forms of payment. Checks and cash are NOT accepted).

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Slots fill up quickly. We ask that you submit your application early, as we cannot guarantee slots to anyone. Once slots are assigned, MWTA cannot change the time or date of your audition.

On the application webpage, select the button that reads "Acting & Design/Tech/Stage Management Auditions." From there you can select the Acting Auditions page.

Before you begin your application, please be aware that you will not be able to save your form, so make sure you have enough time to complete your application in one sitting.

Audition Specifics

Auditions begin at 8:30 AM each day. You will receive a check-in time in your confirmation email. You will be identified by your auditionee number and time slot. Your slate will not be timed, but please be brief. The timer will start on your first word or note.

The allotted audition time is one minute and 30 seconds to perform a monologue and/or a song. There will be an accompanist provided so please do not bring pre-recorded accompaniment or outside accompanists.

Dance Auditions

Dance auditions are held at the end of each day. Dance auditions are optional. If you plan to participate in the dance audition you must note that in your application.

Callbacks, Résumés and Headshots

Callbacks occur on the same day as your audition, and will be posted throughout the day. After the audition sessions have ended, the theatre representatives will begin callbacks in their posted callback location. The length of callbacks depends on each theatre, and on how many callbacks you receive.

Information from your audition application will be printed and given to the theatre representatives, but will only be used for auditions. For callbacks, you will need to bring resumes and head shots.

STRAWHAT AUDITIONS (New York, NY)

https://strawhat-auditions.com/public/

This is a service that hosts auditions for numerous production companies in one localized setting. You must set up an online profile to be added to their roster and mail all the required information by the January 15 deadline.

One Audition, multiple job opportunities - All in one day. StrawHat Auditions are open to non-Equity performers age 18 and older: singers, dancers, and actors. Opportunities are available in summer theatres, production and entertainment companies, cruise ships, theme parks, and special events.

AUDITION INFORMATION:

2020 Audition Dates: Saturday, Sunday & Monday - March 14, 15, & 16

Auditions: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Dance call: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Evening Callbacks 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Dancers Who Sing Call: MONDAY ONLY, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

All three days of auditions include Musical Theatre and Monologue Only performers.

Monday's auditions are reserved for performers available for year-round employment and those graduating college in the spring, as well as ALL Dancers Who Sing.

Dancers Who Sing present a dance call, then each present 16 bars of an up-tempo song.

* The panel is closed for 2020. For more information please contact info@strawhat-auditions.com

A1 AUDITIONS (New York, NY)

http://www.a1auditions.com/logistics_dates.html

The All-in-One Auditions (A1 Auditions) are an opportunity for actors to be seen by the Artistic Directors and Casting Directors of the country's leading regional theatres all in one weekend.

All actors must pre-register to apply for a time slot. All applicants will be screened by our staff as we can only accept the strongest and most employment-ready candidates. Candidates must be recommended by both major industry players and actors who have worked for the companies previously

**The panel is already closed for 2020. Here is the info if you would like to bookmark it for next year.

AUDITION INFORMATION:

The 2020 A1 Conference will take place in Manhattan on:

Saturday, January 18th and Sunday, January, 19th

Audition/Interview dates are categorized as follows:

AEA Actors: Thursday, January 16

Non-union Actors: Thursday, January 16 and Friday, January 17

College Seniors: Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18

College Juniors & Underclassmen: Friday, January 17, Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19

ACTORS:

Conference Fee (mandatory for all attending): $95.00

Additional Audition Fee if selected to audition for regional theatres: $40.00

Please Note: Both costs are completely refundable if not selected to attend the conference. Conference fee includes all workshops, seminars, classes, and coachings

UNITED PROFESSIONAL THEATRE AUDITIONS (UPTA)

https://upta.org/

This is another professional level audition that occurs yearly and requires pre-registration (already closed for 2020). Here is the info if you would like to bookmark it for next year.

AUDITION INFORMATION:

February 7 - 10, 2020, Playhouse on the Square 66 South Cooper Street, Memphis, TN

The registration form is filled out completely online. Audition slots fill quickly and are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Upload of registration materials by registration close DOES NOT GUARANTEE AN AUDITION SLOT.

Actors must upload photos/resumes. Pre-Professional actors must be pre-screened.

NO WALK-UPS ALLOWED.

SOUTHEASTERN THEATRE CONFERENCE (SETC)

https://www.setc.org/

Since 1949, SETC has been bringing hiring theatre companies together with professional actors, singers and dancers all in one place: the Annual SETC Convention. This event also requires pre-registration.

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Convention Dates: Feb. 26 - March 1, 2020

Location: Louisville, KY

2020 Spring Professional Audition Dates

Feb. 27-29, 2020 | Louisville, KY | 71st Annual SETC Convention

Applications Open: Oct. 15 2019 @ Noon ET

Early-Bird Deadline: Dec. 13 2019 @ Noon ET

Final Deadline: Jan. 15 2020 @ Noon ET

To Participate: Actors, singers and dancers must register for the SETC Convention and apply and be approved for an audition spot. Download the correct guideline packet for you, and give us a call if you need any help.

There are many resources available online for other Summer Stock Theatre opportunities as well. Break legs!





