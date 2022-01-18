3rd Act Theatre Company to Present AN IDEAL HUSBAND By Oscar Wilde

3rd Act Theatre Company will present An Ideal Husband, written by Oscar Wilde, re-imagined, adapted, and directed by Kate Adams. An Ideal Husband is the Company's third Mainstage production of Season 3: UNKNOWN. Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from January 28, 2022 through February 12, 2022, with a streamed performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday February 13, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/productions/an-ideal-husband.

This adaptation begins at a distinguished dinner party in Washington D.C., where we meet Robert Chiltern, a wealthy member of the US Senate; his wife; his sister; and his charming bachelor friend, Arthur Goring. Deceit and lies weave themselves throughout as Wilde pulls the curtain on the hypocrisy of moralistic society and with wit and gaiety, paints a scathing critique of gossips, income gaps, sexist attitudes, and the perils of protecting one's morals.

The production stars a dynamic cast of local talent and includes: Cam Taylor; Brooke Howard; Peter Fischaber; Bailey Lucien; Brenna Crow; Doug Carlton; Christine Jolly; and Eric Strimple.

Productions will be in-person with one pre-recorded streamed performance. 3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among their top priorities. Masks will be required for audiences and staff, and the cast will be wearing clear plastic masks during performances.

3rd Act's theater is located in the Shoppes at Northpark (entrance near Hacienda Tacos) at N.W. 122nd and N. May Ave. More information is available at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/ and on their Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405-593-8093.