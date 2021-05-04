3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Season 3: UNKNOWN

3rd Act Theatre Company announced Season 3:UNKNOWN, via a video event on Facebook and Instagram on April 30, 2021. Following the success of Season 2:POWER, Season 3 will again include two "seasons": Mainstage and Noire. Season 3 Mainstage shows are: The Red Lamp by Hilliard Booth, Little Women by Louisa May Alcott and adapted by Scott Davidson, An Ideal Husband by Oscar Wilde, and Sherlock Holmes adapted by Tim Kelly. Season 3 Noire shows are: The Complete History of Theatre Abridged by Matt Thompson, Chagrin Falls by Mia McCullough, The Shakespeare Conspiracy by Ted Bacino and Rufus Cadigan, and Hamlet by William Shakespeare. Mainstage plays appeal to a wide audience and support the company's mission to entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Noire plays push boundaries for adult audiences.

Artistic Director and Founder Amandanell Bold explained the Season. "This past year has been full of unknowns and we wanted to embrace that theme. 3rd Act takes pride in bringing audiences not just well-known works but also adapted and new works, so each production in Season 3 centers around something UNKNOWN. There will be some hilarity, a few Oklahoma premieres, and new and alternative adaptations of the classics. We are excited to introduce - or reintroduce - these works to our community".

The final production of Season 2, Heartbreak House by George Bernard Shaw, opens May 7 and runs through May 22 with a streamed performance on May 23. Directed by Don Taylor and set in 1914 England on a single summer day, it is filled with eccentric Bohemians, lovesick Edwardians, flirting, arguing, and an air raid that may or may not ruin the party.

Donations to 3rd Act can be made at any time via: Venmo (@The3rdActTheatreCo), CashApp ($3rdActTheatre), PayPal, Facebook Donation, or check mailed to 12040 N May Ave., OKC OK 73120.

Season tickets are available for purchase at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/season-tickets

3rd Act's theater is located in the Shoppes at Northpark (entrance near their bar partners Hacienda Tacos), located at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at 3rdacttheatreco.com and on the 3rd Act Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com, or 405-593-8093.