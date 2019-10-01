Wagner College Theatre Presents EVITA

Wagner College Theatre kicks off the 2019-20 Mainstage Season with the Tony Award-winning EVITA, the international hit musical from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, with performances October 3-13 in the Main Hall Theatre.

Winner of seven Tony Awards, Evita brings to life the dynamic, larger-than-life persona of Eva Perón, wife of former Argentine President Juan Perón. Blessed with charisma, Eva Perón captivated a nation by championing the working class. In its storytelling, Evita creates a gripping theatrical experience and features Andrew Lloyd Webber's compelling Latin, pop and jazz influenced score.

One of the most popular collaborations between Webber and Tim Rice, this legendary musical features some of theater's most beautiful songs, including "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall," and "High Flying, Adored," among many others.

Wagner College Theatre's Evita is directed and choreographed by Chloe Treat (WCT debut), with music direction by Dan Garmon (WCT debut). Dana Rudnansky is Assistant Director.

Brianna Cielo and Isabelle Miller will split the role of Eva Perón in Wagner 's production. Jason Biss (Che), Justin Flores (Juan Perón), Ross Coughlin (Magaldi), Gianina Mugavero (Perón's Mistress). The ensemble features Christiana Alicante, Jamie Baio, Remy Barson, Savanna Beckford, Elayna Broillet, Gino Cardoni, Sydney Chow, Hannah Davis, Camryn Duckworth, Alexa Echeiverra, Will Ellis, Aaron Frongillo, Nicholas Gerrity, Brendan Hale, Colleen Kelly, Divya Khanna, Francesca Litterio, Rebecca Marlowe, Drew Matthews, Drew Patti, Flor Alexsandra Rosales and Kira Wiggins.

The creative team includes Phill Hickox (scenic design), Fan Zhang (costume design), Vicki Neal (lighting design), Richard Kroth (sound design), Joanna Catalano (hair and makeup design), Sarah Aguila (props master) and Alan Michael Smith (wardrobe supervisor). Mary Omilian is production stage manager.

As they had with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar, Webber and Rice presented the Evita score as a concept record album before it was brought to the stage. The album became a number-one seller in Europe, with "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" a hit single. Legendary director Harold Prince was approached to stage the piece. Prince transformed Evita into a striking stage production. Elaine Paige originated the role in London, but it was Patti LuPone's Broadway triumph that turned it into a international hit. The Broadway production, which opened September 25, 1979 at the Broadway Theatre running over 1,500 performances, also made a star out of Mandy Patinkin, who played Che Guevara.

The 2012 Broadway revival of Evita featured Wagner College Theatre alum Christina DeCicco '02 in the title role opposite Ricky Martin as Che.

Wagner College Theatre previously presented Evita in 1990 featuring Dori Rosenthal and Tori Palazola and in 2001 with Margaret Spirito and Nicole Vitaliano in the title role. Wagner will host an Evita Reunion of the 1990/2001 casts and crew on Saturday, October 12 at 8:00pm.

Performances of Evita are Thursday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Located in Main Hall, the Wagner College Theatre box office can be contacted at (718) 390-3259 or boxoffice@wagner.edu. Wagner College Theatre Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 12:00Noon-4:00pm. Single tickets are on sale with price ranges for children, senior and adult tickets. Wagner College students attend free with current ID.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You