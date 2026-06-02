WOMEN IN THEATER FESTIVAL to Present 11 New Plays by Women at Project Y Theatre

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For the final installment of Project Y Theatre Company's 11th year of the Women in Theater Festival, the work of 12 playwrights, 6 directors, and 30 actors will be showcased in a week of readings of new genre-defying work and showings.

This year's line up features new play commissions, a musical reading, a devised clown piece, and the final installment of our women's theater history initiative, The Hrosthwitha Project. All events in this year's festival are free and open to the public.

The lineup:

June 14th 3pm

The Remember, a reading of a new commissioned play by Antu Yacob, directed by Carolyn Michelle.

June 14th 7pm

Tent Play, by Julia Proctor (Clown Gym), directed by Justine Williams.

June 16th 7pm

The Movement's Children, a reading of a new commissioned play by Amina Henry, directed by Michole Biancosino. Featuring Chloe Kaitlyn Brown, Anya Edwards, Donathan Arnold, Dylan Jackson and Jordan Henry.

June 18th 7pm

Plane Girl, a reading of a new musical by Hayley Goldenberg, Canaan J. Harris, and Julia Sonya Koyfman.

June 20th 7pm

The Truth, a reading of a new commissioned play by Lia Romeo, directed by Andrew W. Smith. Featuring: Ella Dershowitz, Jack Berenholtz, and Lennox T. Duong

June 21st 3pm

The Hrosthwitha Project, 6 commissioned adaptations of the play Gallicanus, Written by the first known woman playwright, Hrosthwitha of Gandersham in the 10th century.

Playwrights include Nandita Shenoy, Ying Ying Li, Pia Wilson, Lia Romeo, Erin Mallon, and Kaaron Briscoe. Directed by Rachel Dart and Kristen McCarthy Parker.

About Women in Theater Festival:

The Women in Theater Festival seeks to broaden the opportunities for women in the entertainment industry by producing new work by women with more than 50% representation by women in casting, design, production and in all stages of the process. Project Y fights for gender parity by going #BEYONDPARITY

For more information and to reserve a seat visit: www.womenintheater.org

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