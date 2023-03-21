WHEN YOUR SOULMATE DIES Poignant Comedy At Alchemical Theatre, March 25- June 24

Alchemical Theatre presents When Your Soulmate Dies, a performance by legendary comedian Steve Epstein, who honors his late wife and comedy partner, Naimah Hassan, by delivering a new chapter of their timeless wisdom, compassion and humorous 'BlackJewLove' commentary on class race, class, sexuality, and grieving.

Written by Epstein and Hassan, performances are Saturdays at 7:30p.m. from March 25-June 24, 2023, at Alchemical Theatre, 50 West 17th Street, 12th Floor in New York City.

Following the death of Steve Epstein's beloved Naimah Hassan last October and written together by the comedy duo in her final days, When Your Soulmate Dies brings a poignant yet comedic new chapter to the legendary wisdom, compassion, and humor of 'The Black and the Jew,' and a culmination of their 'BlackJewLove' themes on race, class, and sexuality. Now with a touch of grieving, Epstein (with Hassan by video) gets personal in a heartfelt and funny hour of their classic comedy and socio-political commentary.

"The final year of Naimah's life spent in nursing homes and hospitals underscored the mistreatment of Black women, highlighting the historic racism by the healthcare industry toward this marginalized group, among all others," said Epstein. "After 40 years of marriage and as partners in comedy and social justice initiatives, When Your Soulmate Dies is meant to punch and inspire, while bringing levity to a serious subject."

Tickets are $20, plus fees. Visit OvationTix, or call (212) 242-6216. Tickets are also available at the door 30 minutes before performances. The runtime is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.

An interracial married couple and comedic, spirituality and sexuality powerhouse for 40 years, Epstein and Hassan have tackled taboo topics with wit, wisdom, and compassion for audiences across the nation. Their long-running show What You Can and Cannot Say During Interracial Sex (Alchemical Theater) catapulted them onto the comedy scene as relationship experts discussing serious topics that fall "outside the bounds of polite conversation." With blushing candor, the team has been heralded by audiences and critics for their exploration of sex, sexuality, spirituality and interracial "BlackJewLove." They were hosts for Blue Angle Exotic Cabaret at House of Candles (Gene Frankel Theatre), and Shock and Awe a Go Go (Cutting Room, Museum of Sex). Their other shows included The Black And The Jew Go Buddhist (Zinc Bar, Sweet Rhythm), She's Black He's Jewish They're Married Oy Vey (Cutting Room, Zinc Bar), Blackjewlove Technology (Theatre For The New City), and Surf Reality (La MaMa). Podcast: "The Black And The Jew Comedy Hour" on New York Talk Radio; Radio Show: "She Black, He's Jewish, They're Married, Oy Vey!" on Breakthru Radio.