Victor Vauban's TRUTH Comes To Theater For The New City

THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY - T.R.U.T.H., written and directed by Victor Vauban Jr., begins on the day of President Barack Obama's inauguration.

Rather than focus on the pomp and circumstance or ballrooms and the oratory, the first of two one-acts is set in a prison on that historic day.

The juxtaposition of inauguration and incarceration is part of the power of Vauban's powerful double bill combined to tell a single, bigger story.

The presence of mass incarceration as the nation elected its first African-American president is an irony that is not only not lost on Vauban, whose show looks at color, culture and the country with the biggest incarcerated population in the world.

"I won't disclose the reason they're in prison," Vauban says of characters in the first part of the show. "It's never revealed exactly why they were there."

Vauban's T.R.U.T.H. is a series of two gut-wrenching social dramas, "Martin's T.R.U.T.H." and "Brother Soy," that look at the American culture of mass incarceration through character, story, dialogue and drama.

The play previews May 30 and runs May 31 to June 16 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., in Manhattan. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.in the Cabaret Theater. Tickets are available at www.theaterforthenewcity.net and (212) 254-1109.

"Martin's T.R.U.T.H." shows us three African American men in jail and "Brother Soy," set in Harlem in 1973 (which happens to be the year of Richard Nixon's resignation), shows two brothers separated after their parents' divorce.

"T.R.U.T.H." is a one-hour-and-45-minute meditation on incarceration and human beings caught in a system that sometimes becomes part of a downward spiral.

It features Xavier Michael, Janet Conroy-Quirk, Valery Vincent, Kevin Leonard, Daniel Lugo, Marlene Villafane, Yvette Quintero, Estiven Quezada, Tyler Ortiz and Andy Price.

Mary Tierney is associate producer, Rayna Elaine is stage manager and Robert Neapolitan and Geoffrey Christopher are in charge of light and sound design.

"The play is an attempt to ignite a new conversation with a different perspective on topics afflicting our society today," Vauban says. "And at the same time to bring awareness to the reasons why America is the number one country in the world with the biggest population of incarcerated men of color."

Vauban was born in Brazil and spent more than two decades traveling that nation and the world as part of the circus, giving him a singular perspective on the globe and on society.

"I did acrobatics, trapeze, clowning, juggling," he says. "The one that brought me to America was the Universal Circus."

He then mixed social consciousness with circuses, teaching various circus skills to youth considered at risk.

"I worked as an instructor for Cirque du Soleil. They sent me to communities to work with endangered youth," he says. "I taught circus as a tool that can help youth in endangered neighborhoods."

Vauban began writing plays at Manhattan Borough Community College, entering his work in festivals where he won for best play for the Strawberry Festival, one of Manhattan's best known one-act festivals.

"Martin's T.R.U.T.H." in the Strawberry Play Festival Competition in Manhattan in 2018 won for Best Actor and was nominated for Best Play, Best Director and Best Play Diary.

Vauban's play "Leaves" received four nominations in the festival earlier this year for Best Actress (Antonia Badon), Best Set (Julio Arruda), Best Costume Design (Carolyn Adams) and Best Play (Victor Vauban Junior).

Vauban says that in Brazil, crimes often go uninvestigated, as murders occur and remain a mystery.

In the United States, crimes are investigated. But the country has racked up the distinction of the biggest incarcerated population in the world.

"That's one of the things I'm trying to explore," Vauban says of an effort to ask, if not necessarily answer, questions regarding mass incarceration of men of color.

