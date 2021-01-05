VIDEO: Chickenshed Releases CHRISTMAS TALES Virtually

Having spent just a little more time than usual at home this year, Chickenshed's Tales From the Shed Team couldn't wait to get back in the theatre in December, and what better way to celebrate than with their amazingly festive show, Christmas Tales!

If ever there were a year for a huge sprinkling of magic, this is the year. So make way for this colourful, energetic and vibrant show - as they bring the fun and giggles back to their biggest and brightest stage, the Rayne Theatre.

With puppets, singing, dancing and some larger-than-life characters, Christmas Tales is guaranteed to entertain the very youngest of audience (and grown-ups too!), leaving everyone happy and joyful at this most wonderful time of the year.

Watch below!