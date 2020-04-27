UP CLOSE #2 Features New Dance Performance From Reggie Gray And The D.R.E.A.M. Ring

The second installment of Up Close, The Shed's new digital commissioning program, features Reggie 'Regg Roc' Gray and the D.R.E.A.M. Ring in Revelation of Proverbs, a dynamic street dance performance within the confines of home. Revelation of Proverbs premieres on Sunday, May 3 at 6 pm EDT on The Shed's social media platforms (@theshedny) and its website at theshed.org.

Revelation of Proverbs brings Reggie 'Regg Roc' Gray and the D.R.E.A.M. Ring dancers back to The Shed, after their sold-out performances in Maze last year, for a virtual performance inspired by the desire to rediscover self in this moment of isolation and confinement. Filming themselves within their own homes, the dancers move while enclosed in different rooms, just as the online video format encloses them on the screen. Set to original songs by Epic B, a longtime collaborator of the D.R.E.A.M. Ring, Revelation of Proverbs showcases the dancers' individual styles of Flexn-a form of street dance with roots in Jamaican Bruk Up, pioneered by Gray in Brooklyn-as they face their disrupted days with an awareness of emotions and intention to ultimately liberate themselves from their normal routine in bursts of freestyle movement. The D.R.E.A.M. Ring dancers include: Rafael 'Droid' Burgos, Quamaine 'Q Virtuoso' Daniels, James 'Banks' Davis, Reggie 'Regg Roc' Gray, Calvin 'Cal' Hunt, Joshua 'Sage' Morales, Risa 'Risa' Morales, and Derick 'Slicc' Murreld.

About Up Close

The Shed is committed to expanding the scope of how a cultural institution can serve its communities, a mission that is even more critical while distanced from one another.

To creatively engage artists and audiences in this moment of great uncertainty and upheaval, Up Close launched in April with the first installment featuring the HawtPlates and continues every other Sunday with intimate performances, conversations, curated playlists, and other forms of original content that explore what it means to make art right now.

Up Close is organized by Solana Chehtman, Director of Civic Programs, with Adeze Wilford and Alessandra Gómez, Curatorial Assistants, Justin Wong, Civic Programs Coordinator, and Lily Wan, Digital Content Producer. The Shed's multidisciplinary commissioning program is developed by Artistic Director and CEO Alex Poots with the senior program team, including Emma Enderby, Chief Curator, Tamara McCaw, Chief Civic Program Officer, Madani Younis, Chief Executive Producer, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, Senior Program Advisor.

Artists in future installments, many of whom The Shed showcased in its 2019 season, include Troy Anthony and Jerome Ellis on May 17; DIS OBEY teaching artists NOVA CYPRESS BLACK, Tasha Dougé, and Gabriel Ramirez on May 31; DJ April Hunt and Rashaad Newsome with Legendary Monster and Precious Ebony on June 14; Justin Allen, S*an D. Henry-Smith, and Yulan Grant on June 28; and Tomás Saraceno,Tony Cokes, and Kiyan Williams (dates to be announced).





