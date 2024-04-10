UNTIL A New Play To Premiere At Theater For The New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Until" is a new play premiering at Theater for the New City.

Until is set in no specific time. Person 1 and Person 2, deeply in love, wander through the cosmos. However, when they reach a sign that reads "The End of Time" they begin to question their promises to one another. As couples prance past them without a second thought, Person 1 and Person 2 struggle to move forward. What follows is a journey through the unforeseen complexities of identity, grief, and love when presented with a definitive end. Who are we beyond "forever"?

Starring: Liz Dutton as Person 1, Jordan Chin as Person 2, Abbey Rice as Shadow 1, and Florence Glavin as Shadow 2.

The creative team include Téa Einarsen (Director), Natalie Thomas (Stage Manager), Morgan Lalanne (Choreographer), Olivia Button (Costume Designer), Kate Shoulder (Assistant Costume Designer), Daniel DeGeorges (Sound Designer/Composer), Grayson Sepulveda (Lighting Designer)

This will be Elijah Vazquez NYC playwriting debut as well as Téa Einarsen's NYC directing debut. Téa is known for her assistant directing work on The Pitcher Project at Dixon Place. As well as her direction of Fever/Dream, winner of Broadway World Long Island's 2023 Best Play. She is the founder of the Summer Spotlight program at Broadway Bound Theater in Seattle, WA.

"Until" had a successful run at Post Theater Company in 2021 that gathered an enthusiastic following for its Theater for the New City opening.

Where: Theater for the New City (115 1st Ave., New York, NY 1003.)

Until runs for 1 hour with no intermission.

