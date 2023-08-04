Two New Play Readings Will Be Performed By Parity Productions

Parity Productions, the New York based theatre company dedicated to producing new work by women, trans, and gender-expansive playwrights, will produce public staged readings for their 2022 Parity Development Award Winners at Pier 57 and at The Maker’s Studio in Chelsea, NYC this August.

The two selected playwrights of the annual Parity Development Award receive $2,500 each, and extensive developmental support for their play, including one “closed door” reading with the Parity team, and at least one public reading, with an option for Parity to produce the awarded work.

Parity’s 2022 Development Award Winners were Sam Mueller for 70.3 and Jordan Ramirez Puckett for En Las Sombras.

70.3 will receive two FREE public readings on August 8th and August 9th at 7PM at Pier 57: 25 11th Avenue at 15th Street. You can reserve your spot HERE.

En Las Sombras will receive two FREE public readings on August 16th and August 17th at 7PM at The Maker’s Studio in Chelsea Market: 75 9th Avenue Chelsea Market New York, NY 10011. You can reserve your spot HERE.

“70.3 is a play, in part, about people needing people. I feel very grateful and excited to be exploring this play in this room of incredible artists, and inviting an audience in to see the world we create together,” said playwright Sam Mueller of the upcoming readings.

70.3: After Lola loses weight, she finds her physical body is constantly in the spotlight: in her office, on the internet in DM’s from people she hasn’t spoken to in years, among her closest friends. She can’t take it anymore. She runs away to Boulder, Colorado, where not a single soul knows who she is, and she signs up for a half Ironman. This is where we begin.

“We are delighted to welcome Lucky Stiff and Kathleen Capdesuñer as directors to Parity,” Founder and Artistic Director Ludovica Villar-Hauser said. “It is a thrill to continue the work on these important new plays and share them with the public."

En Las Sombras is the mythical tale of Xenia and Luz, two children traveling with their mother to God’s Gate, beyond which is the promise of safety and a life free from hunger and suffering. When Xenia and Luz are separated from their mother, it becomes clear that the gods may not be quite so ready to share the riches that lie beyond. This myth asks us to consider why we’ve allowed our gods to become so powerful and what we can do to stop them.