Two New Play Readings Will Be Performed By Parity Productions

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 1 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT
S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS Makes SheNYC History With Two Extensions Photo 2 S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS Makes SheNYC History With Two Extensions
S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS Comes To SheNYC Arts Summer Theater Festival Photo 3 S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS Comes To SheNYC Arts Summer Theater Festival
BAUDELAIRE'S PASSION Comes to The American Theatre of Actors in September Photo 4 BAUDELAIRE'S PASSION Comes to The American Theatre of Actors in September

Two New Play Readings Will Be Performed By Parity Productions

Parity Productions, the New York based theatre company dedicated to producing new work by women, trans, and gender-expansive playwrights, will produce public staged readings for their 2022 Parity Development Award Winners at Pier 57 and at The Maker’s Studio in Chelsea, NYC this August. 

The two selected playwrights of the annual Parity Development Award receive $2,500 each, and extensive developmental support for their play, including one “closed door” reading with the Parity team, and at least one public reading, with an option for Parity to produce the awarded work.

Parity’s 2022 Development Award Winners were Sam Mueller for 70.3 and Jordan Ramirez Puckett for En Las Sombras. 

70.3 will receive two FREE public readings on August 8th and August 9th at 7PM at Pier 57: 25 11th Avenue at 15th Street.  You can reserve your spot HERE

En Las Sombras will receive two FREE public readings on August 16th and August 17th at 7PM at The Maker’s Studio in Chelsea Market: 75 9th Avenue Chelsea Market New York, NY 10011. You can reserve your spot HERE

“70.3 is a play, in part, about people needing people. I feel very grateful and excited to be exploring this play in this room of incredible artists, and inviting an audience in to see the world we create together,” said playwright Sam Mueller of the upcoming readings. 

70.3: After Lola loses weight, she finds her physical body is constantly in the spotlight: in her office, on the internet in DM’s from people she hasn’t spoken to in years, among her closest friends. She can’t take it anymore. She runs away to Boulder, Colorado, where not a single soul knows who she is, and she signs up for a half Ironman. This is where we begin.

“We are delighted to welcome Lucky Stiff and Kathleen Capdesuñer as directors to Parity,” Founder and Artistic Director Ludovica Villar-Hauser said. “It is a thrill to continue the work on these important new plays and share them with the public."

En Las Sombras is the mythical tale of Xenia and Luz, two children traveling with their mother to God’s Gate, beyond which is the promise of safety and a life free from hunger and suffering. When Xenia and Luz are separated from their mother, it becomes clear that the gods may not be quite so ready to share the riches that lie beyond. This myth asks us to consider why we’ve allowed our gods to become so powerful and what we can do to stop them.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
EMERGE125 Announces the Appointment of Juliane Slater as Executive Director Photo
EMERGE125 Announces the Appointment of Juliane Slater as Executive Director

EMERGE125 (E125), a Black female-led hub for dance creation, performance, and education headquartered out of Harlem, has announced the August appointment of their new Executive Director, Juliane Slater.

2
CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Wild Project Photo
CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Wild Project

Nick Payne's award-winning show will play for a limited-engagement of two nights only at the renowned theatre in East Village.

3
Abingdon Theatre Company to Honor V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Mary Beth Peil at 31st Anniv Photo
Abingdon Theatre Company to Honor V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Mary Beth Peil at 31st Anniversary Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced Tony & Obie Award Winner V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Legacy Award Recipient, Obie Award Winner & Tony Award Nominee Mary Beth Peil as their 31st Anniversary Gala Honorees.

4
Film Screening and Artist Talk with Stefanie Batten Bland Comes to Southampton Arts Center Photo
Film Screening and Artist Talk with Stefanie Batten Bland Comes to Southampton Arts Center

Southampton Arts Center will present a special screening of Stefanie Batten Bland’s award-winning short film Kolonial, followed by a moderated conversation with Batten Bland on Friday, September 22, at 7pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wild Project NYC (8/19-8/20)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love's Labour's Lost
Trinity Theatre (7/27-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Egg Frame
John Cullum (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pulling It All Into The Current - A solo spoken word play
United Solo - Theatre Row (9/26-9/26)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live at the Gantries: Michael Olatuja & Lagos Pepper Soup
Gantry State Plaza (8/08-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 100 Years of Broadway Love
Poquatuck Hall (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Meganne George Short Play Festival
New Perspectives Theatre Company (8/07-8/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Art in Focus: Basil Kincaid at Rockefeller Center
Rockefeller Center (5/05-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You