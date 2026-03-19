TheaterWorksUSA to Honor Ann M. Martin, BMI Workshop, and Mark Sonnenblick

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TheaterWorksUSA will host its 2026 Spring Benefit on April 27 at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. The evening will include a cocktail reception, silent auction, seated dinner, and live performances featuring Broadway performers.

This year’s honorees include author Ann M. Martin, the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, and songwriter Mark Sonnenblick. Proceeds from the event will support TheaterWorksUSA’s programming for young and family audiences.

Ann M. Martin, creator of The Baby-sitters Club, will be recognized as the series marks its 40th anniversary. The BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop will be honored for its role in training musical theatre writers, and Mark Sonnenblick will be recognized for his work in musical theatre and songwriting.