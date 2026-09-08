 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

The Wayfaring Strangers to Present Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT

Grace Notes Operapro will open the show at THE PIT NYC, with a cast including David Carl and Greg Kotis.

By:
The Wayfaring Strangers to Present Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT

Join The Wayfaring Strangers at The PIT on Sunday, September 20 at 7pm for an improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, stand up bass, washboard, triangle and jug.

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: David CarlMorgan DeTogneSharon FogartyGreg KotisAyun HallidayMatt HigginsOona HigginsMarty IsenbergPeter McGibneyPiatt Pund.

The opening act is Grace Notes Operapro. The performance will take place Sunday, September 20 at 7 p.m. at The PIT NYC. The running time is one hour. Tickets are $12 in advance and $22 at the door. A Theater of the Apes production. Human See, Human Do.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The PIT
Recent Articles
SANDBOX STORY 5 to Bring Interactive Storytelling to The PIT
SANDBOX STORY 5 to Bring Interactive Storytelling to The PIT
8/24/2026
Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Murder on the Orient Express in Off-Off-Broadway Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Court & Katie: Take Two! in Off-Off-Broadway Court & Katie: Take Two!
The Greenroom 42 (9/10-9/10) PHOTOS
Dominant Animals in Off-Off-Broadway Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Falling Into Now in Off-Off-Broadway Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
LOVE INSURANCE in Off-Off-Broadway LOVE INSURANCE
Theater for the New City (9/02-9/12) PHOTOS VIDEOS
PANGEA: UNLEASHED in Off-Off-Broadway PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña in Off-Off-Broadway Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
Theater for the New City and Crystal Field Present: Be A Man in Off-Off-Broadway Theater for the New City and Crystal Field Present: Be A Man
Theater for The New City (9/04-9/12)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets