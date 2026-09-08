The Wayfaring Strangers to Present Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Join The Wayfaring Strangers at The PIT on Sunday, September 20 at 7pm for an improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, stand up bass, washboard, triangle and jug.

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Oona Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney, Piatt Pund.

The opening act is Grace Notes Operapro. The performance will take place Sunday, September 20 at 7 p.m. at The PIT NYC. The running time is one hour. Tickets are $12 in advance and $22 at the door. A Theater of the Apes production. Human See, Human Do.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming