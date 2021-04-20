The Transgender Training Institute Hosts Supporting Trans Actors & Creatives Workshop

Join the Supporting Trans Actors & Creatives workshop offering education for trans inclusion for theatre, film, and TV professionals, streaming July 21 & 22: 12-5pm ET, 9-2pm PT: https://www.transgendertraininginstitute.com/events/supporting-trans-actors-creatives-july-21-22-2021/ and October 7 & 8: 12-5pm ET, 9-2pm PT: https://www.transgendertraininginstitute.com/events/supporting-trans-actors-creatives-october-7-8-2021/

Facilitated by actor Maybe Burke. This 10 hour course is designed for cisgender producers, directors, and other artistic leaders that want to create more affirming and supportive work environments for your trans and non-binary colleagues. If you want to make sure you're doing the best that you can for the trans/non-binary creatives you work with, on stage/screen and beyond, this course is here to help you. We will spend two days clarifying terminology, discussing representation and casting, and learning common challenges that trans and non-binary people face in the industry.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to more confidently address problematic and/or transphobic behavior in cisgender colleagues while directly supporting and affirming trans and non-binary ones.

Our goals are for participants to:

Have a strong understanding of transgender related terminology, as well as language to avoid.

Acknowledge common hurdles transgender actors face, and have stronger tools to address those problems.

Understand the key components, nuances and responsibilities that come with being an ally for transgender and non-binary communities.

Be aware of common troupes in trans and non-binary characters, and the damaging narratives that have been perpetuated.

Experience greater comfort and ease with asking for affirming name and pronouns, and correcting others when they misname or misgender a transgender or non-binary person.

Have more tools and skills to interrupt microaggressions, bias, and prejudice towards transgender and non-binary individuals.

Be more confident when advocating for transgender and non-binary individuals, both personally and professionally.

Sliding Scale Rates:

$150-$350 - 15+ seats available (Full Price [$150] & Benefactor levels [$200, $250, $300, $350])

$50 - 3 seats available (Sliding Scale)

$100 - 3 seats available (Sliding Scale)

TTI is a proudly trans-owned and run business. We are a team of transgender and non-binary educators who facilitate professional development and personal growth trainings with the goal of creating a more just, equitable and affirming world. All of our content is facilitated by our team of transgender and non-binary educators, so you are always learning directly from -and financially supporting- transgender and non-binary community members.

Maybe Burke (they/she) is an award winning actor, writer, and human rights advocate focused on expanding conversations around representation for marginalized communities. TV: Ramy (Hulu), Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central), Tales of the City (Netflix). Off-Broadway: safeword. (American Theatre of Actors), Red Emma & the Mad Monk (Ars Nova). Maybe has spoken on several panels and various platforms, from Buzzfeed to BroadwayCon.