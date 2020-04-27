The Tank Programming Will Not Return for Remainder of 2019/2020 Season

The Tank announced today that out of continued concern for the health and safety of their audiences, artists and staff, they will not return to public programming in the 2019/20 season.

This includes I AM NOBODY, the new musical comedy by Greg Kotis (Tony Award-winner for Urinetown; The Truth About Santa at The Tank), directed by Meghan Finn (Creative Time's Doomocracy, Mac Wellman's The Invention of Tragedy), which opened March 7 and played its final performance on March 12; the World Premiere new play War Stories, written by Marthe Rachel Gold (Lake Anne) and directed by Christina Roussos (Bathsheba's Psalms), which was set to run May 7-30, 2020; and the World Premiere of Surfacing, created and performed by Kimi Maeda (ephemera trilogy), which was set to run June 4-21, 2020.

For more information visit: https://thetanknyc.org/





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You