The Tank Presents Virtual Benefit Performance of GODFORSAKEN By Frank J. Avella

Godforsaken will be performed via CyberTank, The Tank's (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering. Written by Frank J. Avella (Vatican Falls, Lured, Consent, Ganymede Revisited) and presented with Avella/Brentan TheatreMakers & Ashley Garrett as a Suggested Donation Benefit for Fair Fight, on behalf of The Tank, on Tuesday, June 16th at 7:30pm, and will be streamed on The Tank's YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKLx5sKmTQw&feature=youtu.be

Godforsaken finds the last two men on Earth, one an optimist, one a nihilist, trying to figure out what exactly happened to their world and why they are the only survivors-virtually, anyway. A Mutant soon appears and threatens their existence.

The cast features Carlotta Brentan, Rob Brinkmann & Marc Lombardo with Tech Support via John David West.

All June Tank contributions will be donated to Fair Fight.

Frank J. Avella is the recipient of a 2019 International Writers Residency at Arte Studio Ginestrelle (Assisi, Italy) and a 2018 Bogliasco Foundation Fellowship. Lured, his play about the Russia persecution of gays, was a 2018 O'Neill semifinalist, had its World Premiere at Theater for the New City in 2018 and was featured in the OnStage! American Theater Festival in Rome, Italy in 2019. Lured was selected for the 2020 Dublin International Gay Theatre Festival (postponed to 2021). His triptych, Ganymede Revisited, received 3 virtual presentations via The Tank last month. Frank was awarded a 2015 NJ State Arts Fellowship and a 2016 Helene Wurlitzer Residency Grant & Chesley/Bumbalo Foundation Playwright Award for his play Consent (a 2019 O'Neill semifinalist). Other plays include Vatican Falls, Catamitus, Iris, Orville Station, For Mamma and Mad. His screenplay adaptations of Screw The Cow and Consent have received multiple awards. Frank is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild. https://newplayexchange.org/users/5582/frank-j-avella

