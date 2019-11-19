The Story Pirates AFTERDARK Show to Benefit Literacy Programs

The Story Pirates have blown the minds of more than 500,000 kids across the country, but this show is for grown-ups. In this post-bedtime AfterDark show, NYC's funniest grown-up comedians and actors create a new sketch comedy show entirely based on stories written by kids. A full cast of Story Pirates will perform some of their "greatest hits" and will be taking ideas from the audience in an evening of improve, musical sketch comedy and hilarity. Find out why millions of kids--and their grownups-- follow Story Pirates via their#1 rated podcast, award-winning albums, and live performances in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and across the country. Story Pirates alums include Kristen Schaal, Bowen Yang, and Lauren Lapkus.

Ticket proceeds from this all-ages show will support Story Pirates Changemakers, helping bring quality arts education programming to students in shelters, foster care, and low income schools! Learn more at storypirates.org

The award-winning Story Pirates Podcast (Gimlet Media) is now in its third season.The Story Pirates Creator Club offers subscribers a host of exclusive gifts, insider offers and a limited-edition magazine featuring kid-created content. Details about the podcast and club are at www.storypirates.com.

Event Information:

The Story Pirates AfterDark Show on December 7th

Benefits Literacy Programs in Schools

Saturday, December 7 at 8 pm (Doors at 7:30)

TADA Youth Theater

15 W. 28th Street, New York, NY 10001





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You