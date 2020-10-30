The Nuyorican Poets Café and Immigrant Artists and Scholars in New York Presents HA-HA-HALLOWEEN!

HA-HA-HALLOWEEN! presents virtual staged readings of seven 5-minute plays by acclaimed playwrights.

The Nuyorican Poets Café and Immigrant Artists and Scholars in New York invite you to a fun and thought-provoking Halloween event this Sunday, Nov 1, at 4 pm, EST, at the virtual Nuyorican Poets Cafe: HA-HA-HALLOWEEN! virtual staged readings of seven 5-minute plays by acclaimed playwrights across ages and ethnicities.

Saviana asked a few playwright friends to take a photo of two objects/toys they have at home and write a 5-minute play with those objects/toys as characters.

The seven playlets by Caridad Svich, Maria Alexandria Beech, Audrey Lang, Anne Hamilton, Walter Byongsok Chon, and Saviana Stanescu, will be presented as virtual readings on Sunday, with 6 wonderful young actors, and the playwrights introducing their plays/characters dressed in Halloween costumes ~~

Featuring Ali Bourzgui, Robert Denzel Edwards, Lydia Kelly, Ronee Goldman, Sabina Lueras, and Ashton Muñiz.

Reserve FREE tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35133/production/1033277?performanceId=10585434

Founded by writer Saviana Stănescu in 2010, IASNY is an alliance of outstanding people working in the arts and academia who are committed to support, nurture and advocate for immigrant and international voices as a vital and vibrant part of the New York state community.

Since 1973, the Nuyorican Poets Café has served as a home for groundbreaking works of poetry, spoken word, music, theater and visual arts.

A multicultural, multi-arts institution, the Cafe champions the use of spoken word and poetry to empower artists of color, immigrant artists and LGBTQIA+ artists. Allen Ginsberg called the Cafe "the most integrated place on the planet", the Wall Street Journal wrote that the Cafe is "an antidote to gentrification" that has grown "from a small, volunteer-led venue best known for weekly poetry events to a thriving arts center with partnerships across the city"; and NPR called the Cafe a "wildly diverse venue with socially conscious programming" that "speaks to the marginalized."

The Cafe presents a robust series of weekly open mics, spoken word showcases, theater and music performances and educational events. All our events are free, but we rely on the generosity of audiences and supporters. If you'd like to help keep our programs going, please consider donating to nuyorican.org/contribute.

The Nuyorican Poets Café would like to thank the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Amazon Literary Partnership, the Academy of American Poets, and the New York Community Trust's COVID-19 Response Fund for helping us to provide free online programming. Please help support our efforts with a tax-deductible donation, by visiting www.nuyorican.org/contribute, or via CashApp to $NuyoricanPoetsCafe.

