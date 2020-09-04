The Jocunda Music, Film & Theatre Festival Announces ENTR'ACTE A Virtual Play Reading

The play will stream on Zoom on Sunday, September 13th.

The Jocunda Music, Film & Theatre Festival presents a Virtual Play Reading of ENTR' ACTE written and directed by Anthony Fusco and MARILYN/GOD by Rosary O'Neill and directed by Alan Smason on Zoom on Sunday, September 13th @ 8 PM EST.

ENTR' ACTE: A tete-a-tete between an actor and an acting coach crosses the line when conflict arises in the dressing room, that can ruin a professional relationship between them.

The cast includes: Anthony Zambito as Richard Avery and CHAD TYLER as Patrick Bentley.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.phpn=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You