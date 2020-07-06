The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents Virtual Play Reading Of WALTER'S DEAD

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will present a Virtual Play Reading on Zoom of WALTER'S DEAD by Mario Corry, directed by Jonathan Libman and assistant director Jake King, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 8PM EST. The cast includes: RON BARBA as George, MELISSA CAPITA as Lucy, MARGARET CHAMPAGNE as Emily, DAVE T. KEONIG as Ben, MARIO CORRY as Leo, FRANCES LOZADO as Helena and JENNIFER O'LEARY as the Reader.

What happens when 2 Brother's from 2 Father's marry 2 Sister's from 2 Mother's, live under the same roof and unexpectedly take in a homeless man who dies and leaves them with his ashes, his memories and their problems. It's called Walter's Dead a situation comedy. Sexy, Racy, Political and Crazy.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-luGSgz0RxKnTjmMcT1XxQ

Donation: $15.00 to benefit the Riant Theatre.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL click here.

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series click here.

