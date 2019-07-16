The Historic SoHo Playhouse Announces 2019-20 Season

SoHo Playhouse's Producing Director, Darren Lee Cole, is thrilled to announce the highlights of the upcoming 2019-20 season featuring some of the best plays from around the globe.

The season will kick-off with the American Premiere of Henry Naylor's Games, directed by Mr. Cole (October 10 - November 24), followed by the much anticipated Fringe Encore Series (November 29 - December 31), SoHo Playhouse will celebrate the holidays with Diana Yenez's The Latina Christmas Special (December 13 - January 5) and will inaugurate the first of its kind, New Zealand Festival of Plays, featuring three North American Premieres (January 3 - 30), followed by a pair of comedies in February Happy Birthday Doug by Drew Droege (February 6 - March 1, 2020) & Daniel Sloss: A Work In Progress (Dates TBD). All of these productions will take place at SoHo Playhouse (15 Van Dam Street).

Games, written by Henry Naylor, directed by Darren Lee Cole

Begins performances October 10; opens on October 20 and will run through November 24, 2019.

1936, Berlin. When Jewish athlete Helene Mayer is selected for the Nazis' Olympic Squad, she realizes she is fighting for much more than gold. Based on a true story, 'Games' is a cautionary tale for our times. A multi-award-winning, sell-out success, the show received won the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award and received astonishing 14, five and four-star reviews in Edinburgh where it was called: ????? "Breathtaking and powerful, Henry Naylor's Games is sharp, funny and poignant- a must-see." EdFest Magazine; ????? "A truly genius piece of writing" Voice Mag.



Games will play Wednesday - Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 3 pm & 7:30 pm and Sunday at 3 pm. Tickets will be $50 and can be purchased by visiting www.sohoplayhouse.com

Featuring 15 productions, SoHo Playhouse's 2019 Fringe Encore Series will take place from November 29 through December 31, 2019, and will feature the best plays from International Fringe festivals around the country including Adelaide, Auckland, Orlando, Brighton, Hollywood, Edinburgh, Vancouver and newcomer, Scranton. For more information on the series, please visit www.fringeencores.org.

The Latina Christmas Special, written and performed by Maria Russell, Sandra Valls, and Diana Yanez

Will perform December 13 - January 5 (cast TBA)

An American comedy of Latina proportions! Bursting with laughs, more laughs, music and escándalo (scandal), Latina Christmas Special makes its NYC debut at the SoHo Playhouse. You thought your holidays with the family were dramatic? Try these three hilarious, touching and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past told by three acclaimed Latina comedians. "CRITIC'S CHOICE... hilarious and heartwrenching... [a] very special 'Special'" - Los Angeles Times

New Zealand Festival of Plays, will feature three North American Premieres by New Zealand playwrights.

Begins performances January 3, cast TBA

Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, written by Tusiata Avia, directed by Anapela Polata'ivao

The Modern M?ori Quartet: Two Worlds: written by James Tito, Matariki Whatarau, Maaka Pohatu, and Francis Kora.

Contours of Heaven, writers/creators: Ana Chaya Scotney, Puti Lancaster, Marama Beamish and Owen McCarthy, directed by Puti Lancaster

Happy Birthday Doug by Drew Droege

(February 6 - March 1, 2020)

A new comedy by Drew Droege (Bright Colors And Bold Patterns), directed by Tom Detrinis



Drew Droege returns to SoHo Playhouse following his triumphant run of Bright Colors And Bold Patterns (New York Times and Time Out Critics' Pick, now available on BroadwayHD). In Happy Birthday Doug, Doug is turning 41 today. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost. Imagine a gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake. Welcome to the party!

Daniel Sloss: A Work In Progress

(February, Dates TBA)

For more information about the SoHo Playhouse visit www.sohoplayhouse.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You