The Episcopal Actors' Guild Welcomes Quicksilver Radio Theater's THE SPECKLED BAND: AN ADVENTURE OF SHERLOCK HOLMES, October 17

The Episcopal Actors' Guild will welcome to the Guild Hall stage a one-night-only, benefit production from Quicksilver Radio Theater: the award-winning The Speckled Band: An Adventure of Sherlock Holmes. The Great Detective and The Good Doctor are pitted against a psychotic villain in a race against time to stop the bizarre murders in an eerie country manor.

"Quicksilver's dramatization is based upon Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's own favorite prose Holmes tale, and upon his rarely produced play, The Stonor Case," says Quicksilver founder Craig Wichman. "Premiering at the Paley Center (aka The Museum of Television and Radio), it has since been presented by All Ears Theatre and is in repertory at East Lynne Theater Company.

"QUICKSILVER RADIO THEATER is a group of seasoned New York performing artists who are dedicated to using the classic Audio Drama form (full cast, layered sound effects, and musical score) to present stories worth telling, executed with both talent and heart. Quicksilver premiered on Max Schmid's Golden Age Of Radio in 1995, and their work has since aired nationally via Public Radio Exchange, RadioWorks, and Quicksilver; and has been heard internationally on the World Wide Web. The group has earned awards from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters (Gold Reel and Silver Reel), and the National Audio Theatre (Best Script). (QuicksilverRT@aol.com)."

This production featurres Joseph Franchini, Joan Lunoe, Dan Renkin, Bob Rutan, Leah Schwartz, and Craig Wichman. Sound Effects produced by Hooker Campbell and Bernadette Fiorella; music is by Mark Hollmann and performed by Micah Young. Adapted and Directed by Craig Wichman.

All proceeds go to support the charitable programs of EAG and NYC's professional performing artists in need.

EAG's Covid Safety Rules: Our entire staff is fully vaccinated and boosted. Everyone entering Guild Hall must be FULLY vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated for Covid-19 two weeks (14 days) after you have received a second dose in a two-dose vaccine series or two weeks (14 days) after you have received a single-dose vaccine. We cannot make any exceptions. You will be asked to provide in-person proof of vaccination and present a photo ID at the door and must wear a well-fitted, high-filtration mask (such as an N95, KN95, KF94, or well-fitted surgical mask) at all times while in the space. As a fully vaccinated venue, we are operating at full capacity (a maximum of 65 bodies in the space). For more details please visit http://www.actorsguild.org/covid-safety-protocols.

Directions: The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG)/Guild Hall is located at 1 EAST 29th STREET, NYC 10016 (midblock between Madison and Fifth, between #3 and #9 East 29th Street) on the second floor of the Church of the Transfiguration (aka the Little Church Around the Corner). When you arrive at the Little Church, enter through the main gate and go through the garden to the door marked Guild Hall (between the main doors into the church and the door to the parish office).

Getting Here: The closest subways are the R/W or 6 at 28th Street or the B/D/F/M or N/Q/R/W at 34th Street/Herald Square. If you are arriving by bus, take the M1, M2, M3, M5, M6, or M7.

Lobby: Guild Hall does NOT have a lobby or waiting area. You are welcome to enjoy the Little Church's garden (weather permitting) if you arrive before the house opens.

Accessibility: Guild Hall is not a fully ADA-compliant venue. However, we do our best to accommodate all patrons. Guild Hall is located up one flight of stairs (20 steps). There is no elevator; however, a stair chair is available for those who need assistance making it up to or down from Guild Hall. EAG's staff will be happy to assist you upon request.

Late seating: With our current COVID-19 Safety Protocols in place, we cannot guarantee late seating.

THE EPISCOPAL ACTORS' GUILD (est. 1923) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EAG's mission is to provide emergency aid and support to professional performers of all faiths and none who are undergoing financial crisis. The Guild is also dedicated to helping emerging artists advance their careers through scholarships, awards, and performance opportunities. Throughout the year, EAG hosts events and fundraisers including concerts, variety shows, play readings, and professional workshops. www.actorsguild.org