The Dead End Kids To Present World Premiere of THE SMARTEST KIDS ON EARTH: TAUGHT BY MR. FOX

HERE presents, in part of their SubletSeries@HERE: Co-op program, and in association with THE Dead End Kids, "The Smartest Kids on Earth: Taught by Mr. Fox" by Nicholas Richardson on June 7 & 8, 2019 at 8:30 PM and June 9, 2019 at 4 PM.

Join HERE and THE Dead End Kids for the world premiere of Nicholas Richardson's original one-man dark comedy, "The Smartest Kids on Earth: Taught by Mr. Fox".

This hilarious and heartbreakingly honest story follows 6th grade teacher Mr. Fox, played by Richardson, and touches on education, the challenges we go through as we grow up, and how we share our stories.

Richardson is an actor and writer from England. He received his BA from Bristol University in Television, Film and Theater Theory and an MA in Acting from The Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He has worked professionally in television with networks such as Hulu, Fox Searchlight and Comedy Central TV, and has an extensive background in theater and film.

This show is produced by THE Dead End Kids, a theater company founded in 2019 that is dedicated to staging no-frills productions in which integrity to storytelling is paramount. It's founding members include Renee Gagner, Charlie McElveen, KC Clyde, and Ty Mayberry. thedeadendkids.org @thedeadends_

"The Smartest Kids on Earth: Taught by Mr. Fox" plays HERE's Mainstage (145 6th Ave - Enter on Dominick, 1 Block South of Spring) June 7 & 8, 2019 at 8:30 PM and June 9, 2019 at 4 PM. Tickets are $20. For Tickets & Information: visit here.org or call 212-352-3101.

This one man show written and performed by Nicholas Richardson centers around Mr. Fox, a sixth grade teacher fighting to make a difference on the lives and minds of his new students. Mr. Fox however is inches away from throwing in the towel on his life. He migrated to the US, lost the love of his life, and only in his early thirties, he doesn't appear to have much to offer. He is considerably shy of a stable income, and miles short from any of his childhood dreams. Yet, here he is - ready(-ish) to teach the 6th grade what he knows in the best way he can! What could possibly go wrong...

Since 1993, HERE has been one of New York's most prolific producing organizations, and today, it stands at the forefront of the city's presenters of daring new hybrid art. HERE supports multidisciplinary work that does not fit into a conventional programming agenda. Our aesthetic represents the independent, the innovative, and the experimental.

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: Co-op, HERE's curated summer rental program. Co-Ops are special HERE presentations which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.

HERE is located at 145 6th Ave (Enter on Dominick, 1 Block South of Spring). For Tickets & Information: visit here.org or call 212-352-3101. here.org @herearts





