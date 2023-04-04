Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Classical Theatre of Harlem Welcomes Ethan Hawke to Board of Directors

Hawke is a four-time Academy Award®-nominated actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and best-selling novelist.

Apr. 04, 2023  
The Classical Theatre of Harlem Welcomes Ethan Hawke to Board of Directors

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) will welcome Ethan Hawke to its board of directors. Hawke is a four-time Academy Award®-nominated actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and best-selling novelist. A Tony Award-nominated stage actor, Hawke starred in the Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's True West; Tom Stoppard's The Coast of Utopia; Macbeth; Henry IV; and The Seagull. He has been nominated for the Drama Desk Award as both actor and director.

Hawke joins the CTH board on the heels of the professional theater company's first $1 million gift from the Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation. The company recently celebrated 20 years of providing theatrical productions and theatre-based educational and literary programs at little or no cost to underserved communities in Harlem and beyond. By leading with diversity, equity, and inclusion as its core values, CTH attracts one of the most racially, generationally, and socio-economically diverse theatre audiences in New York City. CTH engages with Harlem residents, businesses, schools, and community-based organizations, to directly benefit over 20,000 people each year.

"I am honored to join the board of The Classical Theatre of Harlem," said Hawke. "I hope to bring more visibility to what I think is one of the best kept secrets around because the work they do in Harlem is what makes New York City great. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves in support of this great company."

"The Classical Theatre of Harlem is proud to welcome Mr. Hawke to Board leadership," said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of CTH. "His definitive film performances and passion for the great works of theatre have long inspired people from all walks of life. Having him as an ambassador for CTH along with Andre Braugher will further strengthen the company in matters of art, commerce and community. I look forward to accomplishing wonderful things together."

Hawke joins at a critical time for CTH, as the organization seeks to scale its impact in the arts, in Harlem, and throughout New York City by working closely with the board of directors on the following large-scale priorities:

  • The Harlem Classical Arts Complex: CTH plans to build a first-of-its-kind, live performing arts complex in Central Harlem to secure the homes of The Classical Theatre of Harlem, The Halrem Chamber Players, and The Harlem Opera theater for Harlem's community of audiences, students, artists, and visitors.
  • Programming: CTH seeks to strengthen and expand its diverse programming: Onstage performances; Education programs; Future Classics, promoting new plays by underrepresented and emerging playwrights of color; and Corporate program, using performances to drive critical conversations in the workplace.
  • Animated Classics "Monte Cristo": CTH will launch a series of animated feature films reimagining classic plays for today's youth produced in partnership with the Academy Award-winning animation company, Lion's Forge (Hair Love).

"I look forward to welcoming Mr. Hawke to the board and working closely with him and all our Trustees to further support CTH, leverage the impact it has made in Harlem and beyond, and sustain and increase the quality programming that CTH has become known for." says Patrick Bradford, CTH board chair. "I am thrilled that Mr. Hawke recognizes the power of CTH and is committed to being a part of its legacy."



Elizabeth Irwins SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month Photo
Elizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month
A workshop production of Support written by Elizabeth Irwin (My Mañana Comes), directed by Kate Bergstrom (Is Edward Snowden Single?), and produced by Erin Daley and Elizabeth Irwin with support from On The Verge Repertory Theater will begin previews April 26, 2023 with an opening night set for May 4, 2023 for a limited run through May 20, 2023.
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Photo
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York City
Ren Gyo Soh and Joseph Ehrenpreis have announced their collaborative production, ICEBERG, which will be presented in May 13 rd Saturday 2023 at Grace and St. Paul's Church in NYC.
Northern Manhattans UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI Photo
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' by Kirby Fields.
National Queer Theater Hosts WERE HERE TO STAY STAGING PRIDE: QUEER YOUTH THEATER FINAL SH Photo
National Queer Theater Hosts WE'RE HERE TO STAY STAGING PRIDE: QUEER YOUTH THEATER FINAL SHARING, April 19
National Queer Theater presents We're Here to Stay, Staging Pride: Queer Youth Theater Final Sharing.

More Hot Stories For You


MORE THAN THIS: A NEW MUSICAL To Receive American Premiere Reading This MonthMORE THAN THIS: A NEW MUSICAL To Receive American Premiere Reading This Month
April 7, 2023

'More Than This: A New Musical,' written by Jess Marie Timlin and HK Ní Shioradáin, will make its American premiere April 10th at 8PM at Bird in Hand Tavern in Harlem.
THE CRAZY ADVENTURES OF DON QUIXOTE Now Running at Teatro SEATHE CRAZY ADVENTURES OF DON QUIXOTE Now Running at Teatro SEA
April 7, 2023

Teatro SEA, the Latinx children's theater in NYC, is premiering The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote, a new bilingual musical, based on Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel. Book, Music and Lyrics by Radamés Gavé and Manuel Antonio Morán, with Morán also serving as the director.
Naked Angels & Tuesdays@9 Find a New Home with FRIGID New YorkNaked Angels & Tuesdays@9 Find a New Home with FRIGID New York
April 7, 2023

Following the recent closure of Theater 80 Naked Angels will be moving their popular weekly cold reading series, Tuesdays@9 to The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with FRIGID New York beginning Tuesday, April 11th. 
Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)
April 7, 2023

​​​​​​​Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) presents a two-part BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) featuring eleven core ensemble members and guests, including GRAMMY Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, recent Avery Fisher Grant recipient and flutist Emi Ferguson, and MacArthur Fellow Matthew Aucoin, pianist and composer.
Elizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This MonthElizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month
April 7, 2023

A workshop production of Support written by Elizabeth Irwin (My Mañana Comes), directed by Kate Bergstrom (Is Edward Snowden Single?), and produced by Erin Daley and Elizabeth Irwin with support from On The Verge Repertory Theater will begin previews April 26, 2023 with an opening night set for May 4, 2023 for a limited run through May 20, 2023.
share
close sound sound