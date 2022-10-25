The Center At West Park and Hamlet Isn't Dead Present KING LEAR
Performances run December 2 - 10, 2022.
THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (CWP) and HAMLET ISN'T DEAD present William Shakespeare's most powerful classic King Lear December 2 - 10, 2022.
Hamlet Isn't Dead's fresh, urgent production, helmed by CWP Artistic Director Zachary Tomlinson, infuses Shakespeare's timeless - and timely - tragedy with the company's trademark music, wit, and love.
"King Lear is an urgent and essential play for us right now," says Tomlinson. "Shakespeare wrote this play at a time when his country was bitterly divided, enduring frequent outbreaks of the plague, and rocked by threats of domestic terrorism. He shows us a land ruled by arrogant and out-of-touch old men and the cost of their blindness to others. Add to that a fearsome evocation of the destructive power of nature and it's hard to believe Shakespeare was writing for 1606, not 2022."
King Lear will star Mike Meth* (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) in the title role and Joe Bowen* (Twelfth Night, The Flea) as the Duke of Gloucester. The production will also feature the talents of Afton Paige Welch, Cato Crumbley, Lauren Hi'ilani Wilmore, Gregory Kowlessar, Milo Longenecker, Mike Marcou, Susannah Wilson*, Kevin Herrera, Charlie Lavaroni, Bradwin Amos, Mike Luca, and Olivia Ridpath.
*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association
The creative team behind this production includes Zachary Tomlinson (Director), Sophia Carlin (Assistant Director & Production Coordinator), Valerie Peter Chong (Company Manager), Xindi Xu (Costume Designer), Jeremy Stein (Lighting Designer), Dan Dobro (Fight Director), Daniella Caggiano (Intimacy Director), and Amanda Kettell (Stage Manager).
King Lear will perform in the Sanctuary Space at The Center at West Park (165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024.) from December 2 - 11, 2022 with tickets ranging from $30 - $50. For more information visit: https://www.centeratwestpark.org/events/hamlet-isnt-dead-king-lear.
This production is an Equity-approved showcase and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
