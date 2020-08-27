The Cell to Present Online Interactive Piece TOLERANCE PARTY: #1 'ICEBREAKERS'

The performance will be streamed on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 8PM.

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre is thrilled to announce the premiere of it's first serialized online broadcast Tolerance Party: #1 "Ice-Breakers", which will be available to stream via their website. Six strangers are brought together in a video chat by an unknown entity and are given a group task, but no one can agree on what it is. They've received written instructions--they think-- and carry with them a belief in a larger purpose. How can these folks learn to co-exist inside a new world order that doesn't obey the rules of time and space? This dark comedy written and directed by Joseph Hendel (Katzelmacher, USA) is a serialized plunge into the social politics of the xenosphere. Audiences are encouraged to participate in a live chat function that will help determine the fate of the characters in following episodes. The cast includes Corey Allen* ("Mindhunter", "Manh(a)ttan") Bob Jaffe* ("Sweetbitter", "Brotherhood", Memory Retrograde) Heather Mo'Witz, Richard Urquiza, India Meñete, and Brian Reager. Production design is by DimlyWit Productions, original music by Ricardo Romaneiro, co-concieved by Artistic Director Kira Simring (Yes!, Reflections of Molly Bloom, Crackskull Row)

The performance will be streamed on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 8PM. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $5 to $25. You may purchase tickets at the following link: https://buytickets.at/thecelltheatre/409525

