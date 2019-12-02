The Art Mob Presents SIN TAX

Longtime a cappella vocal group The Art Mob presents its fall concert series celebrating Sin! Well, we sing about it with gusto, and what a rich musical vein to mine: Adultery, drunkenness, gambling, jealousy, lying, murder, prostitution, stealing, and more! And, of course, repentance. Come hear us and feel better.

The Art Mob is 40 years old! Founded by Marcia Tucker (whose other achievement was founding the New Museum) in 1979, The Mob began as a group of artsy, alternative, downtown SoHo scene makers who loved to sing. We still love to sing, and we don't look a day over 39. Our signature mix of old-time tunes-everything from Tin Pan Alley, mid-century jazz and radio gospel to Appalachian folk songs and shape-note hymns. If it's obscure or forgotten, the Art Mob will find it and sing it.

The Art Mob is: Brent Frederick (music director), Connie Beckley, Bernadette Bizer, Hannah Sage Campbell, Gaynor Coté, Martin Donach, Frank Donno, Avi Drissman, Richard Haas, Raelyn Hennessee, Anne Kostick, Jaye Maynard, Dean Rainey, and Kirsten Skrinde.

For more information, visit www.artmob.org/next-concerts .





