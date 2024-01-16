The 12th Annual Players Theatre LUV Short Play Festival to Return in February

Sweet treats and heart-shaped décor fill the stores as the city's inhabitants get ready for romance - a sure sign that love is in the air, and that The Players Theatre Short Play and Music Festival is back for its 12th annual LUV fest!

The love-themed festival is the sweetest and sexiest of the tri-annual short play festival. Audiences will swoon as the work of fifteen playwrights whose original short plays, chosen by the SPF team, are presented. Each week, five short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

The festival plays will make audiences laugh, cry, and feel all squishy inside as they are enraptured by stories proving that love will always win out in the end - even though it may be bittersweet. "Our LUV festival celebrates love in all its forms," says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "We've got some really touching pieces this year, as well as several hilarious ones!"

The LUV festival runs from Feb 8 - 25, 2023, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at The Players Theatre. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: Click Here or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is NYC in June. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on the Facebook page Be Bold Productions.

Week One: Feb 8 - 11, 2024

"FORE!" by Kathryn Rossetter

"All God's Children Got Equipment" by John Paul Porter

"Just Me and the Ceiling Fan" by Lorenzo Duran and Shino Frances

"I Don't" by Kaitlyn Rose RaBocse

"An Unwanted Ménage à Trois" by Brenda Bell

Week Two: Feb 15 - 18, 2023

"Love in the Time of Kindergarten" by Kathryn Loggins

"We Will Always Have Paris" by JC Hopkins

"On the Sidelines" by Serena Norr

"Interrogation of Love" by Ben Dworken

"Thots & Prayers" by Riley Fee

Week Three: Feb 22 - 25, 2023

"Fresh Kills" by Sarah Congress

"Let's Go Out For Dinner" by Matthew W Foster

"The Place Where We Meet" by Grace Schofield

"Putting it Behind Us" by Bob MacKay

"Relationship Status Report" by Veronica Murphy