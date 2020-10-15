TNC Alive Presents Virtual Reading Of LOCKDOWN: EPILOGUE By Frank J. Avella

The reading will take place on Thursday, October 15th at 7PM.

Theater for the New City will present - TNC "Alive" reading of Lockdown: Epilogue, the conclusion of Lockdown 2020 by Frank J. Avella (Vatican Falls, Lured, Consent, Orville Station) on Thursday, October 15th at 7PM.

During this continued time of social isolation, Theater for the New City (TNC) strives to keep arts alive with performances from the TNC community and abroad featured on TNC's Website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Tune in: https://www.facebook.com/theaterforthenewcity/

The cast includes Marc Lombardo, Nicholas Turturro & Cali Gilman, with Technical Direction and Narration by John David West.

Lockdown: Epilogue picks up where Lockdown 2020 left off (although it can be viewed as a stand-alone piece as well) and takes things to absurdist extremes as we see what the characters have been driven to during COVID lockdown and how it might involve a government overthrow.

Frank's play, Orville Station, inaugurated the Theater for the New City Facebook page's Live reading series back on April 15th.

Frank J. Avella is the recipient of a 2019 International Writers Residency at Arte Studio Ginestrelle (Assisi, Italy), a 2018 Bogliasco Foundation Fellowship, a 2016 Helene Wurlitzer Residency Grant, and a 2015 NJ State Arts Fellowship Award. His feature length screenplays include adaptations of his plays, CONSENT (winner of the 2020 Best LGBT Screenplay Award at the New Renaissance Film Festival in Amsterdam, a Finalist/Selected for 17 Festivals/Contests in 5 different countries), LURED (finalist/selected for 7 2020 Festivals/Awards in 6 countries) & SCREW THE COW (finalist in 7 2020 Festivals/ Competitions) as well as his short script FIG JAM (finalist for 8 2020 awards/festivals). Frank has written numerous plays that have been produced including LURED (a 2018 O'Neill semifinalist, produced in NYC and Rome), CATAMITUS, THE BUBBLE, IRIS, MICHAEL'S #1 FAN, 3 CAINS & UNHINGING. Other plays: CONSENT (Chesley/Bumbalo Foundation Playwright Award), VATICAN FALLS, ORVILLE STATION, FOR MAMMA, MAD & LOCKDOWN 2020. Frank is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild.

