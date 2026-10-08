TINKERBELL LIVE to Open at Highbridge Recreation Center

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Frog & Peach Theatre Company will bring its family-friendly production Tinkerbell Live to Highbridge Recreation Center in Manhattan, on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

The interactive bilingual production invites children and families into the whimsical world of Fairyland, where Princess Snow White, Woodsman Will, Prince Dreamboat, The Evil Queen, Ringmaster Ron and Little Rosa Riding Hood lead audiences through an imaginative fairy-tale adventure filled with music, games, comedy, audience participation and surprises.

Designed to make live theater engaging and accessible for young audiences, Tinkerbell Live encourages children to become part of the action rather than simply watch from their seats. The production combines familiar fairy-tale characters with an irreverent sense of humor and an energetic, interactive format created for children and the grown-ups accompanying them.

Since 2009, Frog & Peach Theatre Company has presented family programming for New York audiences, blending music, comedy and theatrical storytelling. With a playful style reminiscent of the humor and imaginative worlds of Rocky & Bullwinkle, SpongeBob SquarePants and Pee-Wee Herman, Tinkerbell Live offers a lively introduction to theater for a new generation of young audiences.

The production is recommended for children ages 4 and up, as well as adults who enjoy its humor and unconventional take on classic fairy-tale storytelling.

Tinkerbell Live stars Anuj Parikh, Pedro Vierre, Erica Cafarelli, Steven Ungar, Belen Rosenberg, and Coleman Shu Tung as The Evil Queen. The production is written and directed by Lynnea Benson, with music and lyrics by Ted Zurkowski.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 12 Hrs 36 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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