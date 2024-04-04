THE UNFOLDING SCENE Opens Next Weekend at Green Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Choreographer David Appel premieres The Unfolding Scene (each time we meet) on Friday April 12th and Saturday April 13th at 8:00pm as part of the series Take Root at Green Space, 37-24 24th Street, in Long Island City, NY. Tickets may be purchased online for $20 at www.greenspacestudio.org/april-2024 or for $25 at the door (no reservations). Also performing on this program are Mar Undag & Elliott Keller.

This intriguing new multi-generational work has been created by David Appel in collaboration with the dancers Randy Burd, Sofia Engelman, Cecilia Fontanesi, Ava Heller, and Rachel Keane. The piece continues an investigation of the body’s possibilities and the fluidity of relationships that surface when our mutual presence in a space meets and contends with our singular selves and points of view. It alludes to how we can co-exist with others to a greater extent, how an individual’s chosen pursuits and skills can better meet, interact, and mesh with those of a group. As we orchestrate an unusual blend of improvised and composed material amidst the unfolding time, the dancing, verbal elements, and occasional recorded sound are simply what they are—yet also speak to how what we create can suggest analogies to our daily interactions with each other and the world through which we move.

David Appel is a choreographer, dancer, and teacher whose work has been presented in a range of contexts throughout North America, Europe, and in Mexico since 1973. Part of the early post-Judson generation that transmitted and transformed those artists’ innovations, he has since primarily followed his own path, while performing along the way with Simone Forti, Steve Paxton, City Dance Theater of Boston, as an instigator and/or part of several dance/music collaborative and improvisation groups, and with many other individual artists in various media. He has received a number of grants and awards, including three NEA Choreographers Fellowships as well as most recently a 2023 NYSCA grant (with composer John Morton), and has been invited to festivals in both the United States and abroad. (www.youtinydancer.com)