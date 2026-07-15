SOMEHOW, I LOVE YOU to Make World Premiere at Producers Club Theatres

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

Original production Somehow, I Love You will have its world premiere at The Royal @ Producers Club Theatres for a limited engagement on August 7-8, 2026 at 7:00 pm and August 9, 2026 at 2:00 pm, running 90 minutes. What began as a curious investigation into a Hollywood director, sparked in the basement classrooms of NYU, has now evolved into a mass, student-led collaborative effort to discover the story of James Whale. A play that dissects how one individual, in his effort to love another, wilts his own life.

Somehow, I Love You takes the true story of a Hollywood icon and situates itself inside the mind of an artist yearning to fulfill his desires and live outside of his own limitations. Asking questions about what it takes for one person to feel content inside of their own body, and how one can find their way to purity. Ingram says, “the play attempts to understand a hailed and beloved director and his ability to be intoxicating to all around him.”

James Whale was an acclaimed film director with major successes such as Bride of Frankenstein and Show Boat; he also happened to be one of the first openly gay male directors, coinciding with a time in America where gay citizens were targeted and erased. Written and directed by student playwright Elliott Ingram, produced by Charlie Baron, and assistant directed by Creamy So. Somehow, I Love You stars Cameron Tino as James Whale, Max Muzquiz as David, Enzo Ventura as Pierre, Tia Irby as Elsa, and Zac Hilimire as Charlie.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming