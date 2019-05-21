THE TRAPPED LANGUAGE OF LOVE to Play the Producers Club

Written by Ronan Colfer, 'The Trapped Language of Love' is a satire and an attempt to capture the true feelings underneath those who we find ourselves attracted to, both physically and emotionally. The two individuals, simply named HE and SHE, fall madly in love with each other at first sight but are then trapped by the emptiness of their everyday language.

'The Trapped Language of Love' had its world premiere at NY Summerfest Theater Festival in September 2017, where it won the Best Short Play Award. It also received excellent reviews after participating at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2018. Translated into Spanish by Chilean actress and playwright Sonia Mera, 'The Trapped Language of Love' will be presented for the first time in a different language than the original at D2 Theater Festival 2019 directed by Tony Macy-Perez and starring Francisco Cardozo and Sonia Mera.

The Producers Club (358 West 44th St New York, NY 10036).

Thursday May 23rd at 8PM and Friday May 31st at 6PM.

Tickets $20 at the door. For reservations contact JJ Franco at +1 (929) 200 2947.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You