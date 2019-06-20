THE SUN HANGS THERE BETWEEN THE BUILDINGS AND THE TREES Announced At UNDER St. Marks Theater

Jake Shore announces JCS Theater Company's Production of The Sun Hangs There Between The Buildings And The Trees @ UNDER St. Marks Theater. In his newest play, Jake Shore examines the intellectualization of murder in higher education. "This country's distaste for truth is a sickness," says Shore, "but theater can act as a remedy. I'll do a play a year until I'm dead to rage against this bullshit."

Jake Shore is an award-winning playwright whose play entitled Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. Broadwayworld states "The debut and simultaneous release of Holy Moly and A Country for Fibbing, an innovative multimedia experience, marks the first time a play with a correlating novel have been simultaneously released in the United States." Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was listed inPlaybill's '13 Shows Not to Miss Off-Broadway August 1-16, 2017.'

His play Down the Mountain and Across the Stream won the Overall Excellence in Playwriting Award at the 2013 New York International Fringe Festival. Shore's short stories have been published by Hobart, Litro, Ginosko Literary Journal, Eunoia Review, Soft Cartel, New American Legends, The Pitkin Review and others. He is currently the Director of the Academic Advisement Center at St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, where he also teaches.

The Sun Hangs There will play UNDER St. Marks Theater, 94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009. Performances are held at 2pm every Saturday starting 7/13. Tickets start at $15.





