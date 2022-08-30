THE SPIDER QUEEN Will Play New York This November

The award winning production of The Spider Queen, based on the behind the scenes tale of the greatest flop in Broadway history, will premiere in New York this November as part of the New York Theater Festival's WinterFest.

The show will perform a limited run November 21st through 26th at the LATEA Theater. Winning Best Ensemble and Patron's Pick at the 2022 Orlando Fringe Festival, The Spider Queen tells the story of Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark's troubled creation with an ensemble of performers embodying the producers, creatives, and other figures who brought the show from bright eyed inception to its fabled catastrophic end.

Written and Directed by Bryan Jager (he/they), the New York production will star Joseph A. Carrier (he/him) as Glen, Kelley Mauro (she/her) as Julie, TJ Washburn (he/him) as Bono, and Alex B. Burnette (he/they) as Michael Riedel. The company will also include performances by Casey Casteel (he/him), Rachel Hope Ihasz (she/they), Cherry Gonzales (she/her), Jarrett Poore (they/them), and Jaclyn Thomas (she/her), with Morgan Polodna (she/her) serving as the Production Stage Manager.

The Spider Queen is produced by the Orlando Artist Guild, a non-profit committed to creating brave & inclusive spaces for theatrical artists of all levels in the Central Florida area. For more information on The Spider Queen, follow @orlandoartistguild on Facebook and Instagram, and for tickets to the New York run (as well as more information about the New York Theatre Festival, visit newyorktheaterfestival.com