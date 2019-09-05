THE PINK HULK Comes to The 14th Street Y

Theater at the 14th Street Y co-presents the critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within, written, performed and produced by cancer survivor Valerie David. Directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller, eight performances with a talkback following will be staged at Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 East 14th Street in New York City, from October 8-13, 2019.

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls," she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy ending"? Come see the show to find out! This adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a two-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration that's been touring the globe, with plenty of humor-guaranteed!

Valerie "hulked out" on cancer. Her solo play is a celebration of being comfortable in one's own skin, of embracing and accepting one's own body-no matter the shape or size. And her performances coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Her comical take is sure to have audience members laughing out loud, to capture their emotions, and to inspire them to find their own inner superheroes to help them conquer any adversity in their own lives. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power we have within to fight back any adversity in life-to never give up and always have hope!

"My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie said. And after all, a cancer diagnosis means only one thing: Time to get laid! Valerie has been performing worldwide in 26 different theater venues since its debut in 2016, garnering rave reviews and winning several awards including The WOW award in Sweden's Gothenburg Fringe Festival.

Tickets are $25. Students/Seniors/Special interest groups: $15. For more information, visit Theater at the 14th Street Y or call 646-395-4310. All tickets are subject to a $2.99 servicing fee.

The runtime is 75 minutes with no intermission and mature content, plus a 20-minute talkback.

Eight performances will be staged on the following schedule: Tuesday, October 8th at 1:00 p.m.; Thursday, October 10th at 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night Reception); Friday, October 11th at 11:00 a.m.; Friday, October 11th at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 12th at 1:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 12th at 7:30 p.m. (Special Guest Panel Talkback); Sunday, October 13th at 1:00 p.m.; and Sunday, October 13th at 5:00 p.m.





