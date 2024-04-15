THE OPERA COWGIRLS AND FRIENDS To Perform At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On May 8th at 7pm, The Opera Cowgirls will return to Manhattan for their off-Broadway debut at The Green Room 42.

The Opera Cowgirls, best described as "where grand opera meets the grand ole opry", will perform a 70-minute review of their most beloved songs, including folk arrangements of the famous arias "Mon Coeur" and "O Mio Babbino Caro", the Bizet and Parton mashup "Country Carmen" and their original song "Pearlsnaps and Pearls" at The Green Room 42. The ensemble features Caitlin McKechney (founder), Sarah Beckham-Turner, Mila Henry, Maria Maxfield, and Jessica Sandidge, as well as guest artists mandolinist Joe Brent (Oklahoma on Broadway, 9 Horses), tap dancer Brent McBeth (Big Apple Circus, Broadway Dance Center), violinist Andie Tanning ( Oklahoma on Broadway, Wild Shore New Music Festival), and mezzo-soprano Laura Virella (Long Beach Opera, Carnegie Hall).

After four years performing around the country in states such as California, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and North Carolina, this will be the Cowgirls' first time returning to Manhattan since 2020.

ABOUT THE OPERA COWGIRLS

The Opera Cowgirls are an all-women, alt-country opera opera fusion band. Founded by Caitlin McKechney (mezzo-soprano/guitar/banjolele) in 2011, the group features Sarah Beckham-Turner(soprano/cello), Maria Maxfield (soprano/dulcimer/percussion), Jessica Sandidge (soprano/mandolin/percussion) and Mila Henry (melodica/accordion/ukulele/percussion).

The Cowgirls have performed at venues ranging from dive bars to symphonies to cabaret halls, including the BAM Lepercq Space, LIC Bar, Parkside Lounge, Pete's Candy Store, Le Poisson Rouge and The Slipper Room in New York, and trips to St. Petersburg Opera (FL), Avaloch Farm Music Institute (NH), Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre (IA), Delaware Valley Opera (NY), Hopewell Valley Vineyards (NJ), Magic City Opera (FL), NightBlue Theater (IL), Opera North (NH), Painted Sky Opera (OK) and the San Francisco Ballet (CA). They recently had their symphonic debut with the Amarillo Symphony (TX).

Individually, the Cowgirls each cover a vast terrain, spanning The Metropolitan Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Nashville Opera, New York City Opera, Opera Memphis, Opera on Tap, Opera Philadelphia, PROTOTYPE Festival, Sarasota Opera, St. Petersburg Opera and Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theater.