THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE 1 Premieres At United Solo Festival 2023

The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode 1 will enjoy this first fully staged theatrical production following multiple adaptations for Zoom during the pandemic.

Mar. 03, 2023  

THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE 1 Premieres At United Solo Festival 2023

Ofhubbard is kicked out of the Church of Scientology after experiencing a queer awakening, only to discover that she is not gay, but merely experiencing past life gender confusion-for not only was she a man in her previous lifetime-she was the most powerful man of all...Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. This is a story about reclaiming your power.

A highbrow-meets-midbrow satire, as entertaining as it is tragic, and inspired by real or imagined events, created and performed by award winning actress and published satirical author Joyce Miller* teamed up with renowned multi-hyphenate director and sound designer Jan Bentley, "The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode 1" will enjoy this first fully staged theatrical production following multiple adaptations for Zoom during the pandemic. In addition to including recorded music and instrumentals by Mike Handelman, the first episode of this ensemble trilogy will feature new scenes, new songs, and Ruby, the Fingermaid from "The Fingermaid's Tale", a body-thetan trapped in Ofhubbard's middle finger.

Tickets for the Saturday March 18, 8:30PM performance at 410 West 42nd Street can be purchased below.

The 50 seat Studio Theatre Black Box at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, is expected to sell out quickly. Actor's Equity Members in good standing can receive free admission day of the event on a standby basis. Show will begin right on time.

*Actor appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity. This is an Equity approved showcase.

"The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode 1" has been workshopped at CultureLab LIC, Dixon Place Lounge, The Brick Festival of Lies, Planet Connections Theatre Festival where it was nominated for Best New Script, Governor's Island First Fridays, Planet Connections ZoomFest April & November 2020 co-directed by Joyce Miller and Glory Kadigan, and MarshStream International Solo Festival Online 2022, also co-directed by Miller and Kadigan, the filmed version of which won Best Actress and Best Feature at Rome International Movie Awards.




Dzieci Theatre to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Easter Themed A PASSION in April
Dzieci Theatre to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Easter Themed A PASSION in April
Best known for their stripped down MAKBET, a Roma-infused take on Shakespeare's Macbeth presented in a shipping container, and their annual holiday extravaganza FOOLS MASS, Dzieci Theatre will present its 10th Anniversary production of A PASSION this Easter.
Provocative World Premiere Solo Play HONG KONG MISSISSIPPI Announced At La MaMa, April 27- May 14
Provocative World Premiere Solo Play HONG KONG MISSISSIPPI Announced At La MaMa, April 27- May 14
La MaMa presents the world premiere of Hong Kong Mississippi, a provocative new coming of age story written and performed by Wesley Du. Craig Belknap directs Mr. Du, who plays a captivating diversity of 16 characters.
Week Two And Three Winners Of The Players Theatre Short Play Fest - LUV 2023 Revealed
Week Two And Three Winners Of The Players Theatre Short Play Fest - LUV 2023 Revealed
West Village audiences were enamored with Weeks Two and Three of the Players Theatre LUV 2023 Short Play Festival! Audiences chose their favorite for weeks two and three.
New York Premiere Of Miguel Gutierrez's I AS ANOTHER to be Presented at Baryshnikov Arts Center in May
New York Premiere Of Miguel Gutierrez's I AS ANOTHER to be Presented at Baryshnikov Arts Center in May
Baryshnikov Arts Center will present the New York premiere of Miguel Gutierrez's I as another on May 4-7, 2023 at BAC's Jerome Roberts Theater.

