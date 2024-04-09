THE BRIEFEST YEAR Comes to Theater For The New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater for the New City will present The Briefest Year, a new play about people who meet just before the year ends and realize if they don't part ways quickly, they will have spent a year together.

The show about two people who meet at a concert is by Theater for the New City resident playwright Claude Solnik, Elizabeth Ruf and Karl Bateman, also directed by Ruf. The show runs at TNC, 155 First Ave. (9th-10th Sts.) May 16-18 and 8 p.m. and May 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18 and $15 for seniors and students.

Cain Duminski, Kishiko Hasegawa, Lola Lukas, and Elizabeth Ruf perform in the play stage managed by Lola Lukas with lighting design by Marsh Shugart and a live soundscape by Karl Bateman.

In this realistic play about two musicians, a drummer and a fan, Charley and Bridget get to know each other during and after a show at a Lower Manhattan venue, realizing that if they stay together a little more than a day, they will have been together a year.

"They decide to see if they can have the longest date-and the briefest year," Solnik said. "Things don't go exactly as planned."

When Bridget encourages Charley to try to make peace with his estranged wife, Miko, in order to reconnect with his daughter, it's not clear whether that will lay the groundwork for the future or plunge him back into past problems.

With wry humor the experienced cast of "The Briefest Year" tell a moving and realistic story about three people, two cultures, and one life-changing night.

"We worked on the play together," Ruf , who is appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, said. "It's a fictional story, but the dialogue is very much rooted in reality."

The Briefest Year, Theater for the New City ,155 First Ave. (9th-10th Sts.), Thurs.-Sat. May 16-18 at 8 p.m. and Sun. May 19 at 3 p.m. Written by Claude Solnik, Elizabeth Ruf and Karl Bateman with Cain Duminski, Kishiko Hasegawa, Lola Lukas, and Elizabeth Ruf. Stage managed by Lola Lukas with lighting design by Marsh Shugart and live soundscape by Karl Bateman.