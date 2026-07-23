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TILTED AXES: NECESSARY MUSIC ONLY to Return to Theater for the New City

Performances will run September 17 through October 4, 2026.

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TILTED AXES: NECESSARY MUSIC ONLY to Return to Theater for the New City

Theater for the New City will present the return of Tilted Axes with Necessary Music Only, an original work of music theater created by composer Patrick Grant that combines mobile electric guitars, live percussion, choreography, lighting, and visual media into a singular theatrical experience. Performances run Thursday, September 17 through Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Returning to Theater for the New City following last season's production, Tilted Axes: Necessary Music Only transforms the stage into a constantly evolving landscape of sound and movement.

Musicians perform while walking through choreographed formations, creating shifting musical textures that blur the boundaries between concert, dance, and theater.

The production is produced by Peppergreen Media, with music by Patrick Grant and the composers of Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars. Choreography and lighting are by Christopher Caines. Performers include Gene Ardor, Lori Bingel, John Ferrari, Grace Goss, Patrick Grant, John Halo, Igor Icaza, James Lee, Jeremy Nesse, James Schoen, and Dmitri Shapira. Photos and videos are by Jocelyn Gonzales and Jack Wang.

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