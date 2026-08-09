ENOUGH: THE AGREEMENT To Premiere At TNC's Dream Up Festival

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Theater for the New City, Crystal Field (Artistic Director) presents ENOUGH: THE AGREEMENT, a new play by Jonathan G Galvez, as part of the Dream Up Festival.

The show is opening at The Community Space Theater at Theater for the New City, 155 1st Ave, New York, New York.

All they wanted to do was escape the noise and chaos of the world and be left alone. And that's exactly what the Organization gave them.

This 75 minute piece delves into the nature of language, the value of human connection, the work of Emily Dickinson, and the meaning behind the world's oldest written joke.

The show dates and times are as follows: Sunday, August 23rd, 2pm, Tuesday, August 25th, 6:30pm, Wednesday, August 26th, 9pm, Friday, August 28th, 6:30pm, Saturday, September 5th, 8:00pm and Sunday, September 6th, 8:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1283574

Directed by Kristen Keim(Blockbuster Guy), the cast includes Emily Anne Davis (The Void), Robert-Louis Maisonett (Latin Lives), Em Mathews (The Void) and Logan McCoy. It is produced by Graeme Cohen.

'Whatever you're expecting, don't,' says playwright Galvez. 'I want to say it searches for meaning in a post-COVID world, albeit using some words that would be a spelling bee contestants worst nightmares. But that's kind of the beauty of playwriting. You get to use language and words, or lacktherof, to create indelible moments and feelings. This truly is a play about how we connect and how we try to keep ourselves sane in an insane world.'

Jonathan G Galvez is a Filipino-American playwright who was recently published in The PlayGround Experiment Faces of America Monologue Festival #7 Anthology. His work has been featured in Theatre for the New City's Dream Up Festival, the New York International Fringe Festival, Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, as well as several other festivals and venues in NY and NJ. He is also a past winner of the NJ Playwrights contest.

For more information about the show, visit www.EnoughTheAgreement.com

For more information about the festival, visit: https://www.dreamupfestival.org/

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