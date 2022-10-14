THE ACCOUNTANT By A.B. Wisely To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's Winterfest

The Accountant, a debut short play by A.B. Wisely will run at New York's Theater Festival at LATEA Theater from October 20th to October 23rd.

Directed by Frank Licato, Artistic Director of Hudson Theater Works, the play features Benjamin Press, Campbell Symes, Alison Delaney and Audrey Arnold - a cast entirely comprised of The Neighborhood Playhouse graduates.

The Accountant is carried through life by a monotone current of boredom, work, and a little too much to drink at night until, one day, an unlikely encounter with a dead woman whom he just ran over with his car, forces him to take a closer look at the questionable life choices he has made up until now.

The play takes the viewer on a brief, yet impactful journey, as the 2.5 person cast (0.5 being the dead body lying motionless on the stage), instantly captivates the audience with undeniable chemistry between the lead actors, as they skillfully execute the delicate subtleties of their characters' complicated relationship.

The story is painfully relatable for most, and, although the Accountant's life takes some, rather, drastic measures to get his attention, many of us don't need to be outwardly troubled to such a ghastly degree to admit the simple truth that, somehow, we're just not living our lives as freely and fully as we should.

The work explores the themes of trauma, forgiveness, self-redemption, as well as what it takes to truly come alive. It asks the audience to take an uncomfortable look at themselves and poses the ever-dreadful question: Is there more to this life that we are living?

Come see the The Accountant at LATEA Theater located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. This play might just change your life, if you let it.

Tickets available at:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203363®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorktheaterfestival.com%2Fthe-accountant%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1