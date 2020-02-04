T.E.A.M. Theatre Presents Youlim Nam's new play "Just a B'day Dinner" in NYC at Fun Fast Feb Fest.

The triumphant new play by Nam premiered Feb 1st, 2020 at the Secret Theater, and will be reprised at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria this Feb 7th. The playwright says "These two productions have different directors and cast members, which excites me because how the same words could be a different interpretation depending on the artists' perspective."

For this Fun Fast Feb Fest festival production, director Inmi Song Thomas has pioneered the addition of musical elements to the piece, as she is an international musical expert with her musical background stretching from Japan to the United States.

A familiar restaurant scene relevant to most New Yorkers: a big group of customers trying to pay for a hefty bill at a Manhattan restaurant.

Starring Andrew Allen, Sophia, Hugos Brument, Xiao, Oaklee and Pamela Rivera with direction by Inmi Song Thomas. Showing as Set B, Feb 7st (Fri) at 9 pm, 8th (Sat) at 7 pm and 9th (Sun) at 7:30 PM at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria. Get tickets at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fun-fast-feb-fest-tickets-89485675063?fbclid=IwAR3zH7ae7CYd6SUI1plChsklAzaZxoXRSleA_H6eZ1_nlbjA1ndiQFjad1g





