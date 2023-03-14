TEACH ME HOW TO DIE To Be Presented by The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company & Monli International Company LLC
The play is dedicated to the very relevant issue of the present - suicide, the statistics of which is scarily increasing in the whole civilized world.
The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company in collaboration with Monli International Company LLC will present TEACH ME HOW TO DIE, written by Lisa Monde, directed by Thomas R. Gordon and Lisa Monde.
"Will Professor Mirrormord be able to teach them the impossible?"
A master class in suicide note writing is being conducted by a professor of Philology - Scott Mirrormord. The group consists of six listeners - five men and a woman. Each of the participants made a decision to part with life. During the following two weeks of periodic classes, a number of events take place - both extraordinary and tragic, funny and sad...
How did their meeting with the professor influence their decision to sever all ties with life? What conclusions did professor draw for himself?
The borderline state of consciousness - is a fitting psychological term to describe what occurs to all participants of the master class. The thin edge of reality is slowly slipping away from them... They are all very different and have their own reasons, that prompted them to come to such a decision.
This work gives hope, and states that almost any decision to take one's own life can be reversed, and the prime cause - can be seen from a different angle.
Performance Details:
April 6 - April 29, 2023
at The Gene Frankel Theatre
24 Bond St. Manhattan, New York 10012
Tickets
$35 - Regular
$25 - Student / Senior
Ticket Link
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230581®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fteach_me_how_to_die.eventbrite.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Note On Mental Health Awareness
Please be aware that the topic of this show is suicide prevention.
Performance Schedule
Thu. Apr. 6 @ 8:00 PM PREVIEW
Fri. Apr. 7 @ 8:00 PM PREVIEW
Sat. Apr. 8 @ 8:00 PM PREVIEW
Sun. Apr. 9 @ 2:00 PM OPENING / MATINEE
Thu. Apr. 13 @ 8:00 PM
Fri. Apr. 14 @ 8:00 PM
Sat. Apr. 15 @ 8:00 PM
Sun. Apr. 16 @ 2:00 PM MATINEE
Wed. Apr. 19 @ 8:00 PM
Thu. Apr. 20 @ 8:00 PM
Fri. Apr. 21 @ 8:00 PM
Sat. Apr. 22 @ 2:00 PM MATINEE
Sun. Apr. 23 @ 2:00 PM MATINEE
Wed. Apr. 26 @ 8:00 PM
Thu. Apr. 27 @ 8:00 PM
Fri. Apr. 28 @ 8:00 PM
Sat. Apr. 29 @ 8:00 PM CLOSING
Location
The Gene Frankel Theatre
24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012
MTA
6 - (Bleeker)
F, B & D - (Broadway/Lafayette)
Cross Streets - Bond St. & Lafayette St. (Manhattan)
Production Website
http://www.theonomatopoeiatheatrecompany.com/
Featuring
Professor Scott Mirrormord - Samuel Shurtleff*
Loser - Steven J. Harris
Poet - Lisa Monde
Accountant - Robert L. Bradvica
Hunter - Luke Edward Smith
Violinist - Scott Lilly
Philosopher - Mark Simmons
Police Officer/ Journalist at a conference/ Man on the subway - Thomas R. Gordon
Pregnant Woman / Journalist at a conference / Woman on the subway - Cadence Lamb
* Appearing Courtesy of Actors Equity Association.
Crew
Original music design by Lisa Monde
Stage Manager / Prop Master - Rene Shubert
Lighting Design - Gilbert "Lucky" Pearto
Videographer and video SFX - David Stiles
Press Contact - Richard Kornberg
Poster Image
Christina Roman, Design Root Studio
www.designrootstudio.com
Phone Numbers
The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company - 347.637.0341
Monli International Company, LLC - 646.421.7968
The Gene Frankel Theatre - 212.777.1767
Links
Website: www.theOtheatrecompany.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Onomatopoeia-Theatre- Company/188156501244450
E-mail: theonomatopoeiatheatrecompany@gmail.com