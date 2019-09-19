TAPTASTIC Debuts at the Tank

"Taptastic," is a high energy tap dance show like no other! Watch tap luminary Brian Davis and his Taptastic Steppers tell the exhilarating story of Davis' life as a young aspiring street tap dancer overcoming his obstacles to become the Legendary Showtime the the Apollo Star Search Winner! This Taptastic evening features the stylings of legendary tap dancers like The Nicolas Brothers, Sammy Davis Jr and Gregory Hines, while the Musical tributes to Stevie Wonder, Andre De Shields, Earth Wind & Fire and Whitney Houston are sure to have you tapping your feet and singing along!

Broadway's N'Kenge Pacurar calls Davis "An Absolute Joy."

Playwright Cynthia Von Buler says "Brian excites audiences with his exuberant upbeat choreography"

Broadway Star and Film Actress Sharon Wilkins call's Brian a "Tour De Force in His Brilliant Show TAPTASTIC!"





