TAMING OF THE SHREW to Launch Complete Shakespeare Staging Series at La MaMa

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Small Boat Productions and kotto Productions present Shakespeare, Entirely: TAMING OF THE SHREW. Directed by Karsten Otto, the full-length staging will run this summer at La MaMa's newly renovated Club Space from July 9th-August 2nd. Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $40-60.

TAMING OF THE SHREW is Shakespeare's classic comedy about an eccentric fortune-seeker who courts and marries a wealthy, defiant woman widely known as a "shrew". To counter her rebellious temperament, he uses a number of tactics to render her an obedient wife.

In 2024, Ben Natan of Small Boat Productions and Karsten Otto of kotto Productions co-founded what is known now as Shakespeare CSE; Clearly, Suddenly, and Entirely. Shakespeare, Clearly is a training program based around Shakespearean acting technique with a heavy emphasis on honoring verse structure, Shakespeare, Suddenly is a reading series that surprises audiences with a play, and Shakespeare, Entirely will stage productions of each of Shakespeare's plays in full with no textual cuts. For the first Shakespeare Entirely, director and co-founder Karsten Otto will tackle TAMING OF THE SHREW.

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