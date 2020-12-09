Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company Celebrates The Holidays with a Virtual Cabaret

Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company presents a virtual holiday cabaret Make the Yuletide Gay! Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company Celebrates the Holidays

Performances will stream on Stay True's YouTube channel @StayTrueTheatreCompany, Thursday December 17, 2020 at 7:30 PM, Sunday December 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM.

Proceeds raised will benefit True Colors United, an American nonprofit organization addressing the issue of youth homelessness in the United States. Founded by Cyndi Lauper the organization focuses on the unique experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, who make up 40% of the homeless youth population in America.,

Stay True's Founding Artistic Director Andrew Victor Myers states, "Everyone at Stay True is aware of how hard the last ten months have been on our country and of the devastation caused to the arts community and its members. To be able to put together a heartfelt production and spread some holiday cheer when holiday entertainment in New York City is pretty non-existent has been a joy. I am so over the moon proud of everyone involved in this production."

This cheerful Holiday cabaret will feature twelve performances of classic Christmas tunes, an original Hanukkah song, dance numbers, and holiday content readings.

The production will feature fourteen performers:

Roberto Araujo (Stay True's debut production of Adam & Brian)

Ryan Andrew Arthur (Stay True's virtual reading of Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing)

Morgan Bartholick (It Never Felt Wrong, 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Nominee)

Nic Casaula (Fiddler on the Roof, National Tour)

Cleo DeOrio (Love, Betty, A cabaret show featuring Betty Boop)

Liz Gurland (Cabaret, Mac-Haydn Theatre)

Deshja Driggs-Hall (Stay True's virtual reading of Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing)

Brent Knobloch (Gallery Player's Black Box New Play Festival)

Reed Lancaster (Stay True's virtual reading of Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing)

Charlie Munday (Holiday Inn, Cumberland County Playhouse)

Lily Ali-Oshatz (She Said, a #MeToo Solo Musical)

Vicky Vibrato (Rider University's Drag Race)

Tasha R. Williams (Sister Act The Musical, InterACT Theatre)

Kaila Wooten (Dogfight, A Class Act)

Make the Yuletide Gay! will be hosted by composer, playwright, and lyricist Allison St. Rock. Allison's work as a composer and playwright includes Coming Out and Big Gay Love Story, the Musical.

The creative team for the production includes producer and directors:

Andrew Victor Myers (Stay True's Founding Artistic Director)

Anne Karyna Bakan (Stay True's Associate Artistic Director)

Mark Galinovsky (Music Director/Accompanist)

Trey Tetreault (Creative Consultant/Video Editor)

Alysia Miller (Production Graphic Designer)

To register and donate go to staytruetheatrecompany.ticketleap.com. Donate at least $15 to receive a viewing link.